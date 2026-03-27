NBA Mock Trade: Orlando Magic Go All-In for Giannis With Young Core Offer

Kirk Goldsberry was recently on the Bill Simmons Podcast and he said that the Orlando Magic have been "very active" in trying to position themselves to acquire the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Orlando Magic have been “very active” in seeking out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services, per @kirkgoldsberry



(Via @rBillSimmonsPod) pic.twitter.com/GfQOqn4psW — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 27, 2026

Mock Trade Scenario with Magic

Mar 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Magic Receive:



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive:

Franz Wagner

Anthony Black

Tristan Da Silva

Wendell Carter Jr.

2032 first-round pick

2027 and 2031 pick swaps

Franz Wagner Is the Bet

Feb 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during warmups before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Everything in this deal starts with Wagner. At 24 years old, he’s already proven he can handle real offensive responsibility, and there’s still another level he can reach. He’s not just putting up numbers he plays with control, can score in different ways, and doesn’t need everything built perfectly around him to be effective.

If Milwaukee goes this route, this becomes Wagner’s team immediately. He gives them a player they can build around instead of starting from scratch, and that matters for a franchise that likely doesn’t want to disappear from relevance. There’s a very real scenario where Wagner takes another leap and becomes an All-Star in the next couple of seasons. If that happens, this trade starts to look a lot different.

Filling Out the Roster

Carter Jr. gives the Bucks a steady presence at center. He defends, rebounds, and does the little things that don’t always show up but matter over 82 games. He’s the type of player who helps stabilize a team during a transition.

Black is where things get interesting. He’s putting together a breakout season and starting to show why he was so highly regarded coming into the league. His size, defense, and improving playmaking give Milwaukee a young guard they can invest in.

Da Silva rounds it out as another developmental piece. He can shoot, he moves well without the ball, and he fits into the kind of modern system teams are trying to build. He’s not the headline, but he’s the type of player that helps a roster grow over time.

The Draft Element

Orlando doesn’t have a massive collection of tradable first-round picks, but they still bring some flexibility.

The Magic only have one tradeable futute first round pick. That might not be enough in the eyes of the Bucks, but this is why the package is centered around the players that they could offer. A 2032 first-round pick gives Milwaukee a long-term asset, and the 2027 and 2031 swaps add some upside if Orlando’s roster peaks and then drops off later. I

If the Magic could pull this off, they would change the trajectory of the franchise overnight. If Paulo can take another leap playing alongside Giannis, the Magic could be contenders for the next 2-3 years.