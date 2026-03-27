New Magic Starter Earns Bigger Role in Orlando's Rotation

It's a bird, it's a plane – no, wait, that's Jamal Cain!

The Magic swingman has gradually earned more and more playing time throughout the season, seeing his role increase as the season goes on for a handful of reasons.

Obviously, opportunity due to injury opens up playing time; with the Magic missing so many ball-handlers and wings, the available depth will play more. But, with Cain, he's not playing by chance, he's earned this opportunity due to his preparation; as the saying goes, luck is where preparation meets opportunity.

Cain has stuck his head down and slowly developed his craft in Osceola, in practice, and in any chance he could find, to stay ready for when his moment was called.

Jamahl Mosley praises Jamal Cain's work ethic

Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and forward Jamal Cain (8) after a foul in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I asked Jamahl Mosley what Jamal Cain has done to earn this starting opportunity for Orlando, and how he's won over the coaching staff and locker room with his work ethic:

He has been a pro, all year. He has never asked questions about why he is not playing or why he is in Osceola. He is just coming every single day to work to make himself better, to make his teammates better.



We had some quotes at the beginning of the year asking guys what it is that they think they can contribute to this team, and one of his was just bringing joy every day, a selfless demeanor, and making sure that he is working on his craft the best that he can; and that is what you see when he steps on the floor.



I cannot stress it enough — when there is a level of appreciation for playing the game of basketball that we get to do every day, you can see it on a guys face, you can see it in the way they play, because there is no care if the shot goes in or does not, there is a care factor only for – what am I doing to help contribute to this team, whatever that looks like? Jamahl Mosley

Mosley commented on Cain's production in his first start in Cleveland, "His care factor, his appreciation for the game, he's not taking anything for granted... all the little things within the game: offensive rebounds, diving on the floor, going after loose basketballs – that is appreciation for the game when you don't know how many opportunities you get to play... That's the mentality you need to have every time you step out on the floor – you don't know."

Jamal Cain led ORL in +/- in a 3-point loss tonight, off the unrelenting strength of his motor + feel on the glass (5 oREBs) + some weakside creation/closeout attacking.



Career 6 OREB%, 2 STL% & .45 3PAr w/ a positive team OREB influence. He can play for my club any day👍 pic.twitter.com/8MBqlg8Bln — David Lee (@dlee4three) March 25, 2026

Cain does the little thing on the court that show up as high-feel hustle plays on the stat sheet and ultimately winning plays in the game.

As pointed out by NBA Analyst David Lee, Cain averages a 6% OREB%, 2% STL%, and high 0.45 3PA rate throughout his career.

On the season, Jamal Cain has performed well in lineup combos alongside Paolo, Wendell, and the available starters, via Net Rating:



+5 in 128 MIN with Paolo



+11 in 94 MIN with Paolo & Wendell



+30 in 26 MIN with starters: Bane-da Silva-Banchero-Wendell

Cain continuing to do the little things for this Magic squad by hustling the floor for offensive rebounds, making quick team-first decisions, moving fast off ball for cuts and running the floor in transition, all while spreading the floor with a confident quick-trigger catch-and-shoot three and holding his own defensively, will only keep expanding his role with this team.