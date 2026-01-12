Magic change 4th quarter fortunes in win over Pelicans

The Orlando Magic has struggled recently in the fourth quarter during games, but that wasn't the case in their win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Magic trailed by seven points going into the final frame, but they were able to outscore New Orleans by 17 to grab a double-digit win. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley explained what went wrong in the first three quarters that led to them trailing going into the fourth quarter.

“Offensive rebounds, missing assignments here off of guys coming off shooters. I think we gave up about probably five threes that quarter alone, but just the communication of what guys are doing, knowing your personnel, and then the other side of it is turning the ball over," Mosley said.

"You turn it over a couple times, they’re out on the break. We had two or three right away that we didn’t even get the possessions. So, I think those are big keys.”

Magic bounce back in fourth quarter

The Magic have struggled in the last two games, especially in the fourth quarter, but those fortunes changed against the Pelicans. Mosley shared why he thought the Magic were able to have a different result this time around.

“I think the execution offensively, but the focus defensively. Giving up 39 in that third is not who we wanted to be; It’s not who we are. And then to turn it around and string stops together to hold them to 20 in that fourth quarter. That’s got to be our identity," Mosley said.

The Magic allowed the Pelicans to get their runs during the game, but they were able to pivot and adjust when it mattered most because they focused on playing their game and executing what they could.

“I really do believe that it’s a game of runs. It’s just how those runs happen within the game. I think some of them happen because of guys hit tough shots. Jordan Poole comes in, hits a left-handed running floater," Mosley said.

"That’s tough, you know, but then there’s the other ones where you close out to the wrong way to a guy and they get a blow by, and now you’re in rotation for no reason. Those are things that we can control. So, guys hitting tough shots, tip your hat, but the ones that we can control where we don’t understand our assignment, those are the ones that you got to make sure you focus in on.”

The Magic are back in action on Thursday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET inside Uber Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

