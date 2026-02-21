Noah Penda brings Arc de Triomphe Eternal Flame of Energy to Orlando

The Magic's second round pick has provided incredible value for his draft slot, let alone for any rookie thus far this season.



Picked 32nd overall out of France, with Orlando combining four second-rounders just to confirm the selection of one, acquiring a ready-made rotation player in Noah Penda has paid incredible dividends.



Penda is already showing promise as a strong closeout-attacking big-wing defending versatile play-finisher who can knock down the open three and barrel through the lane with strong finishes.

Noah Penda brings a strong two-way force like the Arc de Triomphe with an Eternal Flame of Energy to every basketball game he plays

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Orlando Magic Head Coach spoke highly about Penda's two-way versatility, praising his defense and corner 3pt shooting.

Jamahl Mosley told Spencer Davies what makes Noah Penda's D&3 polish as a rookie so impressive:

First, it is defense.



He guards multiple positions, not afraid to take on any challenges from guards to shooters to bigs to power forwards.



He has guarded every position. I think that is just such a gift that he has, and he is willing to take on those challenges.



We talked about his shooting. Those corners, he is shooting 40-plus percent, and so his ability to knock shots down and take them when he is open is a big key for him. Jamahl Mosley

Noah Penda sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Spencer Davies, talking about the difficulties of juggling NBA playing time, staying ready for the moment, and mentorship from a proven vet.



Magic Rookie Noah Penda told Spencer Davies:

NBA is a tough league.



You do not have time to worry about a bad night that you have, and you cannot think too much about a good one that you had.



So just bringing that next-game mentality always, and what will happen. Stay consistent in the work and trust your work.



I want to say Tyus Jones has been the one who really helped me during the tough times at the beginning of the season when I was not sure about why I was not playing and worried about what I needed to be on the court.



He was the one who helped me the most, [telling me] to stay consistent in the work.



Everybody here, they're going to advise you sometimes and give you some good tips. Just great guys. Noah Penda

Noah Penda is one of Orlando's premier 3pt shooters at 39% 3P%, and his effort, motor, and team-first movement on and off the ball always stand out whoever he plays next to in a lineup.

Still being a rookie, though, he has had rookie moments making head-scratching decisions from time-to-time, but nothing that shouldn't improve with reps and time.

Finding playing time for a young player to develop through mistakes while maintaining the goal of winning basketball games is a tough road to walk, but Coach Mosley has found valuable reps for Penda with star forwards missing time most of the season, and Penda generally takes advantage of that opportunity; so much so, it seems he made veteran Jonathan Isaac more available at the deadline.



Noah Penda's emergence gives Orlando a defensive big wing forward option off the bench alongside Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black to provide a versatile set of lineup options for the Magic's coaching staff when fully healthy and depth to counter different matchups going forward.