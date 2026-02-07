Magic Have Mixed Responses to Tyus Jones Trade

The Orlando Magic are trying to move forward after watching Tyus Jones get traded before the deadline earlier this week.

While the deal wasn't a surprise in itself, Jones was a beloved player in the locker room despite joining the team less than a year ago. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley explained how the team is reacting to Jones's departure and how they look to change things moving forward.

"That human factor does take a toll and understanding that one of their brothers moved on," Mosley said. "And I think them having the recognition of that, but also knowing that they had a job to do on the court tonight. You know, they celebrated each other, they played the right way, us being able to have 32 assists, holding them under 100 points, that is a big mark for this group right now.”

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell moves the ball in front of Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Get Win in First Game After Trade Deadline

The Magic channeled their energy in the right places during their win against the Brooklyn Nets. It isn't a sign that the trade was a success or a failure, but it's good to see that the Magic did not let the circumstances of the locker room affect their play on the court.

Players like Jalen Suggs, Noah Penda, and Paolo Banchero all offered social media tributes to Jones after his trade. But the team knew that it had to step up after the deadline.

It remains to be seen how the Magic will be affected by this in the long run. The reason why the Magic traded Jones was not entirely due to his play on the court. By sending him to the Charlotte Hornets, the Magic escaped any tax penalties with him off the roster. Had Jones been playing better and the Magic were higher in the standings, it's possible Orlando would have justified keeping him. However, that didn't end up being the case.

It would have been a hard argument to keep Jones on the roster given the motivations for the trade, but regardless of the reasons behind the deal, the Magic players lost one of their brothers, which is something that affects the team but isn't in the box score.

If the Magic can overcome this as a group, they should win more games down the line and possibly earn a top six seed in the East. If not, the season could spiral, and Orlando could find itself in a worse position than they are already in.

