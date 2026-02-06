3 Things Magic Need After Trade Deadline

The Orlando Magic are 50 games into the season and have a 26-24 record, which is slightly below the expectations they had at the beginning of the season.

With the trade deadline now behind them, the Magic can focus on the final 32 games of the season, looking to make up for their mediocre performance in the first half of the year. Here's a look at three things the Magic needs to do after the trade deadline.

Get Franz Wagner Back, Stay Healthy

Franz Wagner has missed nearly half of the games this season for the Orlando Magic with a high ankle sprain, but there is hope that he can come back to the team very soon. With just three games left before the All-Star break, it isn't out of the question for the German forward to make a return once the team gets back from the All-Star break in two weeks.

The Magic will be on a 4-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers where they need to win at least two, if not three. Getting Wagner back for those games will be huge for the team.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Figure Out Backup PG Role

The Magic traded Tyus Jones in a salary dump but made up for it quickly by signing Jevon Carter from the Chicago Bulls. Carter will now compete with rookie guard Jase Richardson for minutes in the second unit. Carter is a great two-way player making 41 percent of his three-point shots, but Richardson has been with the team all season long and is viewed as part of the team's future.

Unleash Desmond Bane on Offense

The reason why the Magic weren't able to do much at the trade deadline is because they sent four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane in the offseason. Bane has shown flashes of why the Magic made that trade throughout the season, but they have come few and far between.

Part of the reason behind that is because Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been hurt, forcing him to play more of an on-ball role in the offense. Now that the Magic could have both of their primary creators back on the court, it could allow Bane to do what he was brought to Orlando for. If Bane can play at a high level, the Magic should be in great shape.

