The 44-14 Detroit Pistons visit the 31-27 Orlando Magic tonight.



The 1-seed Pistons sit firmly atop the East while the Magic are holding onto the 7-seed for dear life.

With Orlando adding Anthony Black as a late addition to the injury report, listed as questionable to play, how will the rest of the team respond missing one of its biggest swingmen?

Can Orlando bounce back from a frustrating loss at home to Houston, find a way to contain Detroit's MVP Cade Cunningham, and pull out a victory?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Contain Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham's star is shining as bright and shooting as high as ever.



A one-man offense in his own right, Cunningham is one of the NBA's most versatile scorers, shot creators, and tough shot-makers.



Cade is one of those rare athletes who can beat some opponents with size and others with speed, finding mismatches as he sees fit, making him dangerous for Orlando to stop.



While Detroit is loaded defensively and has capable play-finishers, scorers, and shooters surrounding Cunningham, Orlando should prioritize containing Cade without double-teaming or fouling.



Defending Cunningham is a chess match for Coach Mosley and the Magic to win over a long game that could involve throwing multiple looks, defenders, new problems in Cade's direction just hoping to throw him off.



Utilizing the pesky perimeter defense of Jalen Suggs and the big wing bulk and mobility of Paolo Banchero will be two of Orlando's best options to bother Cunningham without doubling, if they can defend without fouling.

2. Hunt Fouls & Force Turnovers

These Pistons do not have many weaknesses, but in the four factors categories, maybe they have a few holes that can potentially be exploited.



While Detroit's defense ranks 2nd Overall in the NBA, Detroit ranks worst in the league when it comes to fouling – the Pistons' 30th free throw rate benefits Orlando, who ranks 4th as a team at drawing fouls.



The Magic riding their available foul-drawing downhill forces between Banchero and Desmond Bane attacking the paint as often as possible will help create looks at the rim and help draw more fouls on on drives.



One other area Detroit falls behind is offensive turnover rate of 22nd TOV%; Orlando's defensive identity the past two seasons thrived on forcing turnovers, and this year's Magic have crept back up to 10th-best at forcing turnovers.



With Franz Wagner and potentially Anthony Black not playing, forcing turnovers and drawing fouls becomes harder, but with Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. available, this recipe for matching opponent weaknesses to your team's strengths to find extra advantages to win on the edges still holds true.

The gravity he possesses every time he touches the floor is big.



Teams are guarding him in different ways.



So his ability to come off pindowns — the big steps up so he is able to find and make passes — when they are chasing him too tight, he is able to turn the corner.



Our guys just trying to find him in transition – and that is our ability to play a little bit faster.



Knowing he is going to allow you to space the floor allows our guys to get downhill as well. Jamahl Mosley

3. Desmond Bane is on fire – stoke the flames

Desmond Bane's been on fire for weeks, going on months; if defenses aren't going to put him out, Orlando might as well stoke the flames.



Posting four 30pt games in a three-week stretch doesn't happen by accident – more looks, more confidence, more assertiveness – whatever the team credits Bane's success too, Orlando needs to see more of it.



I asked Jamahl Mosley before Bane's most recent 30pt outpouring what Desmond's shooting gravity does for the rest of this offense, Coach Mosley told me, “the gravity he possesses every time he touches the floor is big. Our guys just trying to find him in transition... Knowing he’s going to allow you to space the floor allows our guys to get downhill as well.” (cont. above)



The Magic starting the offense by hunting open looks from deep for its snipers in Bane and Suggs will only help stretch the defense and open the paint for Banchero, Carter, and the whole team attacking the gaps.



When a flamethrower like Bane's hot hand is so hot its shooting volcano lava in every direction, it would be a bad time to put him on ice – Orlando's offense should be hunting open 3pt looks for Bane like the volcano's running out of lava.