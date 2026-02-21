Suggs, Booker Out, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Phoenix Suns Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic hope to stay hot post-break after a historic shooting performance against the Sacramento Kings delivered a blowout victory to open a four-game Western swing.

Orlando continues to lead the Southeast Division by a half-game over a Miami Heat team it has defeated all four times they’ve played. The Magic will face Clippers and Lakers to close out this trip and are fortunate to run into the Suns now since they’re at less than full strength after losing Devin Booker in the first game following the All-Star break.

Booker has been ruled out for at least a week due to a hip strain that knocked him out of Thursday’s 121-94 blowout loss against the Spurs. Jalen Green scored 26 points on 23 shots, but no other Phoenix player finished with more than 11 in a game where Booker played less than nine minutes.

Phoenix is 2-5 in February after a great three-month run that saw it go a surprising 28-15 to vault itself into the upper echelon in the Western Conference. The Suns haven’t so much as lost three straight games since dropping four consecutively from Oct. 24-29.

The Magic are now 4-3 in February following a 6-7 first month of 2026 and have been disappointingly playing .500 ball since about Thanksgiving. They have ruled out point guard Jalen Suggs due to back spasms.

Franz Wagner, who returned for a pair of games last week, was ruled out for at least the next three weeks due to ankle soreness. Aside from Booker, key guard Grayson Allen has been dealing with an ankle sprain.

The Kings are 9-19 at home, while the Magic are 10-14 outside of Central Florida. They have a 9-7 mark against Western Conference opposition. Sacramento is 4-15 against East foes.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 21, 5:10 p.m. EST, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Arizona’s Family Sports (Suns)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KTAR (Suns)

Magic look to hand Suns longest skid since October

The Phoenix Suns (32-24) host the Orlando Magic (29-25) in the second game for both following the All-Star break. It will be the first matchup between the teams all season.

The Magic swept last season’s meetings, winning 109-99 in Phoenix and 115-110 in the most recent matchup in Orlando on Dec. 8, 2024. Neither Paolo Banchero nor Franz Wagner participated in that game, but Jalen Suggs led the way with 26 points and center Goga Bitadze added 21 points and 16 rebounds. Booker scored a game-high 25 points for Phoenix.

The Suns lead the all-time series 41-30 dating back to 1989-90 and won eight of the first 10 matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Suns -2.5 (-115), Magic +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Suns -148 Magic +124

Total: 217.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

SUNS

F Jalen Green

F Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

G Collin Gillespie

G Grayson Allen

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Back Spasms

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

SUNS

Grayson Allen: Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain

Devin Booker: Out - Right Hip Strain

Cole Anthony: Out - Not With Team

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Right Knee Injury Management