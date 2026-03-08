With the playoff race percolating, the Orlando Magic picked up arguably their biggest win of the season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-92.

Orlando's 27-point victory marked its fifth win by 25 points or more this season. And it transpired with its play on the defensive end, surrendering a season-low 92 points on 35.7 percent shooting.

"Our guards did a great job applying pressure," head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the game, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. "Obviously, [Anthony Edwards] got going early, but our ability to sustain that effort, no matter what was happening.

"Our guys locked into the game plan. Randy Gregory did an unbelievable job in this scout, letting guys know exactly what they needed to have done. The personnel was so locked in. So it was a very big game-plan win for our guys and they played with a level of confidence knowing being back home where [Jalen Suggs] is from, being able to come in and get the win."

The Magic's formula to success is simple:

It's been an uneven season defensively for the Orlando Magic, who have slipped to No. 12 in defensive rating despite being a top-3 unit in each of their previous two seasons. And it's become quite apparent this season that their inconsistent defense has bled into their offensive output.

Oftentimes, the Magic's best offense was their defense.

Even though they still finished with a modest 115.8 offensive rating (53.8 eFG%) against Minnesota, they finished with 60 points in the paint and got to the charity stripe 31 times (26). Orlando was in attack mode from the opening tip, buoyed by its ability to consistently generate stops -- despite forcing only 12 turnovers -- and exploit advantages in the halfcourt.

It held Minnesota's top-9 -- not named Anthony Edwards -- to 34.4 percent shooting, including Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland to a combined 4-for-31.

"I think respecting and getting out to some of their role guys," Banchero said regarding why Orlando made it difficult for them. "You know Anthony Edwards, he's going to get going. he averages (30 points) a night. But not trying to let some of those other guys get in rhythm."

At 34-28, the Magic currently owns the No. 6 seed in the East, where they are one game ahead of the Heat in the loss column with 20 games left. They take the floor again on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks inside Fiserv Forum at 8:00 p.m. E

