When is the Orlando Magic star coming back?

November is and there's still no sign of Paolo Banchero.

The former No. 1 overall pick, who has been sidelined due to a groin injury he suffered Nov. 12 at New York against the Knicks, is about to miss his ninth straight game, Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Groin injuries must be managed carefully, and the Magic's solid run in Banchero's absence has reduced the urgency somewhat. Still, this is longer than most expected at the time of the injury.

And it could have additional consequences for Banchero, who will have already missed more than half of the allotted 17 games that NBA players can miss and still qualify for most postseason awards. Afte playing a total of152 games during his first two seasons, Banchero fell well short last season, finishing with only 46.

This has also led to an interesting debate: why have the Magic seemed to play better without Banchero this season? They were coming on prior to the injury, but haven't really missed a beat since. The ball has moved a little better, and some young players -- including Tristan da Silva -- have emerged. Now the key will be blending everyone back together, especially after Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have taken on more significant scoring roles.

There's plenty of time. We're not even at Christmas. And the Magic are in the mix with Detroit, Toronto, Miami and the other early East leaders. They're even a top seed in the NBA Cup knockout round, and will face the Heat in the quarterfinals at home on Dec. 9, four nights after another regular season game in Orlando against Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Miami.

Will Banchero be back by then? Or will the daily updates pushing it back continue? And how long will his minutes be restricted upon return?

At the current rate, nothing is guaranteed.