Which Orlando Magic players would we keep in expansion draft?

NBA expansion is inevitable. That means, at some point, we're going to have another expansion draft, which hasn't happened in over two decades. While that likely won't occur for at least another few years, which Orlando Magic players would we, hypothetically, protect if the draft happened this summer?! Let's examine!

How does the Expansion Draft work?

Each team can protect up to eight players, although no more than one player can be snatched from a team. For the sake of this exercise, we will keep at least five players -- enough to field a Starting 5.

We will also assume this starts at the conclusion of 2025-26. Unrestricted free agents can't be protected, but players who are restricted free agents -- and players with team/player options -- can be.

Let's dive into it!

Magic players I would protect:

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and forward Franz Wagner (22) react after a play against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

(Editor's note: There is no specific order based on need/want for players that we choose to keep.)

Franz Wagner

Skinny: For the better part of the last two years, when he's been on the court, Wagner's been the Magic's best player. The hitch in his shot is still ugly, but he's averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.8 percent shooting and 56.8 percent true shooting. Protecting him is a no-brainer.

Desmond Bane

Skinny: Bane is their only player that's played in all 52 games to date, averaging 19.4 points and 4.2 assists on 35.7 percent from 3-point range. His time in Orlando got off to a rocky start, but he's their most reliable floor spacer and one of their best slashers.

Jalen Suggs

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts after a play against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Skinny: Given his contract or availability -- or lack thereof -- I struggled with Suggs. But he's the Magic's heartbeat who's invaluable to their defensive backbone. I'm not thinking twice about it.

Anthony Black

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after making a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Skinny: Speaking about players who have been invaluable to Orlando: Black, 22, has taken a massive third-year leap. Over his last 26 games, he's averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals on 47.3/36.7/82.1 shooting splits. He should be a part of this team's future.

Tristan da Silva

Jan 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) handles the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Skinny: da Silva has shown more flashes and consistency on both ends as a sophomore. Through 47 games, he's averaging 8.6 points on 54.2 percent true shooting. As a malleable connector, he's worth protecting.

Jase Richardson

Nov 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Skinny: The Magic's 25th overall draft choice hasn't had a lot of opportunity this season. But we're still willing to invest in Richardson, who's averaging 5.1 points on 46.8/36.4/73.0 shooting splits across 12.2 minutes per game.

Which players should the Magic unprotect

As a result, here's the list that we wouldn't keep:

Paolo Banchero

Jonathan Isaac

Wendell Carter Jr.

G

Goga Bitadze

Noah Penda

Banchero might be the most controversial because he is currently a pillar of this organization. But the Magic are about to be really expensive with his pending $241 million. And if one of these two expansion teams (assuming there's just two) want to take a chance on a 23-year-old rising star, he's a reasonable starting point.

At some point, Orlando will have to make some tough financial decisions regarding its core. But that's another discussion for another day.