Which Orlando Magic players would we keep in expansion draft?
In this story:
NBA expansion is inevitable. That means, at some point, we're going to have another expansion draft, which hasn't happened in over two decades. While that likely won't occur for at least another few years, which Orlando Magic players would we, hypothetically, protect if the draft happened this summer?! Let's examine!
How does the Expansion Draft work?
Each team can protect up to eight players, although no more than one player can be snatched from a team. For the sake of this exercise, we will keep at least five players -- enough to field a Starting 5.
We will also assume this starts at the conclusion of 2025-26. Unrestricted free agents can't be protected, but players who are restricted free agents -- and players with team/player options -- can be.
Let's dive into it!
Magic players I would protect:
(Editor's note: There is no specific order based on need/want for players that we choose to keep.)
Franz Wagner
Skinny: For the better part of the last two years, when he's been on the court, Wagner's been the Magic's best player. The hitch in his shot is still ugly, but he's averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.8 percent shooting and 56.8 percent true shooting. Protecting him is a no-brainer.
Desmond Bane
Skinny: Bane is their only player that's played in all 52 games to date, averaging 19.4 points and 4.2 assists on 35.7 percent from 3-point range. His time in Orlando got off to a rocky start, but he's their most reliable floor spacer and one of their best slashers.
Jalen Suggs
Skinny: Given his contract or availability -- or lack thereof -- I struggled with Suggs. But he's the Magic's heartbeat who's invaluable to their defensive backbone. I'm not thinking twice about it.
Anthony Black
Skinny: Speaking about players who have been invaluable to Orlando: Black, 22, has taken a massive third-year leap. Over his last 26 games, he's averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals on 47.3/36.7/82.1 shooting splits. He should be a part of this team's future.
Tristan da Silva
Skinny: da Silva has shown more flashes and consistency on both ends as a sophomore. Through 47 games, he's averaging 8.6 points on 54.2 percent true shooting. As a malleable connector, he's worth protecting.
Jase Richardson
Skinny: The Magic's 25th overall draft choice hasn't had a lot of opportunity this season. But we're still willing to invest in Richardson, who's averaging 5.1 points on 46.8/36.4/73.0 shooting splits across 12.2 minutes per game.
Which players should the Magic unprotect
As a result, here's the list that we wouldn't keep:
- Paolo Banchero
- Jonathan Isaac
- Wendell Carter Jr.
G
- Goga Bitadze
- Noah Penda
Banchero might be the most controversial because he is currently a pillar of this organization. But the Magic are about to be really expensive with his pending $241 million. And if one of these two expansion teams (assuming there's just two) want to take a chance on a 23-year-old rising star, he's a reasonable starting point.
At some point, Orlando will have to make some tough financial decisions regarding its core. But that's another discussion for another day.
