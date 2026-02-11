Why this Magic star has been team's most disappointing player in 2025-26

There's a Paolo Banchero quote, from before the season, that still rings loud in the back of my head as we approach the All-Star break, with the Magic at 28-24.

“Let’s just say I’m very relieved to have some real expectations for our team and for myself," Banchero said, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. "I think, just as a competitor, as a winner, as a player, you want to be expected to be great.”

Expectations. That's the key word.

With expectations comes pressure, and there were plenty of expectations for the Orlando Magic, including Banchero himself, heading into the season. With pressure comes performance. If there's poor performance, then the expectations come crashing down like a tree in the forest.

And Banchero's performance -- similarly to the Magic's -- has been underwhelming.

Why Paolo Banchero's been the Magic's most disappointing player this season:

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the first quarter at Kia Center.

Entering 2025-26, the stars looked like they were somewhat aligning for Orlando. Coming off an injury-riddled 41-41 season a year ago, they were finally healthy -- and added another big piece to the puzzle in Desmond Bane.

With Banchero and Wagner available, Orlando was 63-47 over their previous two regular seasons with a plus 2.5 NET when both shared the floor, including a plus-3.8 with two-way guard Jalen Suggs.

The East was weakened -- with a wide open window. And the Magic's new trio (Bane-Banchero-Wagner) was poised to strike. However, the exact opposite's occurred. And Banchero's a big reason why.

Through 42 games, he's averaging just 21.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting and 56.2 percent true shooting, which, ironically, is a career best mark. Yet, he's shooting just 36.5 percent on jumpers, including just 41.8 percent on J's inside the arc, according to NBA.com's tracking data. He's doing a better job taking-and-making more shots around the rim, but still a steady dose of his shot diet is from long 2 -- converting on a career-low 36.8 percent of such attempts.

A lot can be attributed to the Magic's health -- or lack thereof. Suggs has missed 20 games, while Banchero's co-star, Franz Wagner, has missed 25. Though that doesn't suddenly weed out Banchero's inconsistency, directly coorelating to the Magic's inconsistency (on both ends) throughout 2025-26.

The Magic's final 30 games will say a lot about where this ship is heading. A lot will fall on Banchero's shoulders, too, with Wagner and Suggs now healthy as this team looks to push for a top-6 seed in the East.

