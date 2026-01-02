With expectations comes pressure. And there was a lot of heightened expectation for the Orlando Magic coming off a disappointing -- albeit injured -- 2024-25 season.

The Magic adding Desmond Bane last summer didn't take Paolo Banchero away from the limelight. And the fourth-year forward hasn't lived up to the billing through 34 games, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger.

"I’m not sure if 'disappointment' is the right word, but Banchero certainly hasn’t erupted in his fourth season," Hollinger wrote. "There’s been an odd dynamic in the Orlando Magic’s offense lately: Banchero is shooting a whole lot less than he used to, while Desmond Bane and Anthony Black take on much bigger roles.

"Whatever the aim, it’s notable. Banchero’s 21.6 field goal attempts per 100 possessions is a career low and a far cry from the 28.8 he took a year ago. The trend has accelerated in the 11 games since he returned from a groin strain.

"In fact, in December, Black’s usage rate (25.5) is higher than Banchero’s (25.3), a bet you would have gotten exactly zero people to take at the start of the season."

Paolo Banchero is having least efficient season of career:

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The one-time All-Star missed a chunk of time earlier this season with a groin injury. As a result, Banchero's impact has subsided.

Through 24 games, he's averaging 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 33.2 minutes. He's shooting 44.2 percent from the floor, a career-low 23.5 percent from 3-point range and 75.5 percent from the charity stripe.

"What’s unusual is that the reduced shot attempts haven’t helped Banchero’s efficiency at all," Hollinger wrote. "As a result, Banchero’s big-pure stats pale beside his last two seasons, averaging 19.9 points per game on 54.0 percent true shooting with a 16.6 PER.

"Is it just a short-term phase while he plays his way back from an injury? Or does it mark a bigger shift in the Magic’s offensive approach?"

For the Magic to get where they want to go, they're going to need a more efficient Banchero, point blank. He's currently sporting a 26.7 effective field goal percentage on pull-up jumpers this season, the worst by over seven percentage points (min. 100), according to NBA.com's tracking data. That's catastrophic.

Let's hope we look up at the end of the season and laugh at this little blurb. New Year's Eve was a step in the right direction. But they are going to need more if a deep postseason run exists in their future.