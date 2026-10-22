The Orlando Magic started off their new season looking a lot like... the Orlando Magic.

While the offense showed better spacing and the shots seemed to be generally more efficient as a whole, the results were about the same.

When Orlando is fully healthy, they have a lot of capable scorers and creators; and at their most dangerous, their elite team defense is activated; that elite defense of old remains a ghost of the past for this Magic team, despite Orlando bringing in noted defensive guru Sean Sweeney to replace the voice of the last defensive guru.

Still, it's just one regular season game, and there's plenty of promising things to point out that the team can hopefully build from.

3 Takeaways from Magic Opening Day

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney talks to guard Jase Richardson (11) during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. When Paolo Banchero is splashing jumpers, his game is hard to stop

Banchero came out firing in Orlando's regular season opener and never looked back. Starting 5/5 from the field, swish after swish after swish, Banchero was seeing an ocean out there, hitting nothing but net seemingly every time he tossed up the rock.

In doing so, Banchero made NBA History against the Hawks, becoming the first player in a season opener to record a statline of 35 PTS and 10 AST on 80% FG% or better.

Could this be a sign of superstar-level scoring efficiency to come?

Will Banchero's offseason work continue to carry over into results like this consistently, or was this just one night where he caught fire hitting tough shots? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – Banchero is focused on improving his overall efficiency through every possible avenue this season, from shot location to the decision making, and tonight was a strong start towards that goal.

Paolo Banchero is the first player in NBA history to have a season opener with:



35+ PTS

10+ AST

80%+ FG pic.twitter.com/mkLkNwzSk6 — Real App (@realapp) October 22, 2026

2. Growing Pains of a New System?

While Orlando's offense has clearly been tweaked to create a higher volume of better shots, those shots still need to go in to make a difference. The Magic didn't quite have the 3pt factor on their side against Atlanta, despite attempting four more treys than the Hawks, they made one fewer, leaving Orlando at 33% 3P% on 40 attempts compared to Atlanta's 39% 3P% on 36 attempts.

Orlando was careless with the basketball, to the point that every rotation player but Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze racked up multiple turnovers; some of this can be chalked up to opening night rawness, as the Hawks racked up 17 turnovers as well, still winning that margin by 3.

The elite defense from recent seasons that ranked in the Top-5 once before was nowhere to be found. Giving up 132 points and leaving Nickeil Alexander-Walker open in the final stretch when he plays like a superstar every time he visits Orlando were the most glaring examples of that. Again, maybe the team just isn't quite in sync with the new system on Day 1, its just one game; but, it's not exactly looking revolutionary on either side of the ball.

The team frankly looked a lot like the Magic of old on this opening night; albeit, with a little more spacing and at least a priority to hunt better shots. Offensively speaking, that alone is a step in the right direction, even if the team has not fully arrived at that new direction. With better spacing and better shots, the team-wide 3pt factor should be much bigger in the equation, even if the results didn't show that tonight.

Whether fans want to acknowledge it or not, the Magic ran endless set plays in the past five seasons under its former head coach Jamahl Mosley; the main issue that came about was the lack of rhythm and availability to build a system around these set plays because the team was rarely at full strength.

The next challenge for Coach Sweeney is keeping this group organized and focused on leaning into set plays that work for them as the game gets tight in the fourth quarter, to build a good-shot-creating system the team can rely on in those moments, rather than lean on losing habits like forcing tough deep twos off the dribble even when the team's 3pt shots aren't falling.

Some nights those deep twos might be the best option if Banchero has the hot hand, but over the aggregate, there are probably better shots for the team as a whole to be found, where ideally Banchero's pull-up jumper becomes one of many good options, instead of the only viable one.

Desmond Bane and Tristan da Silva each launching up 10 threes as the best 3pt shooters on the team is easily the best sign of this offense being in a better place; Orlando purposefully hunting and prioritizing 3PA for its best perimeter shooters is one of the main paths to righting the ship's offense, even if it means driving through a hazy fog to arrive there.

The Magic's offensive efficiency, especially from 3pt land, has been historically bad for years. This new system can take advantage of low hanging fruit to optimize this modern offense by doing what it is already doing – prioritize good shots for the team as a whole every possession, whether that be hunting threes for their best shooters in Bane and da Silva, Franz Wagner and Banchero forcing their way through the paint, or looking to set up play-finishers around them at the rim or from downtown.

3. Dante Marchitelli Rocks as New Voice of The Magic

Mark the date of October 21st, 2026, as the Orlando Magic played its first game in the history of the franchise with David Steele not employed as the lead play-by-play voice of the team.

There is no way around it – Magic games will never be, feel, or sound the same. Steele's voice has become ubiquitous with Magic games themselves, calling nearly every outing for Orlando on radio and TV over his illustrious 37-year career with the franchise.

Now that he's retired, a void is left to fill, and it won't be easy for anyone to fill it. With that said, Magic fans aren't being left hung out to dry; the fans actually have a salvation they can rejoice over. The new broadcast team is hardly new at all, bringing familiar faces to fans with one major twist, of course.

Why is The Voice of The Magic Retiring?



"My family. I want to spend more time with them... to enjoy, relax, do some traveling, and give back to my wife who gave so much for 51 years professionally" - @steelemagic#ThankYouDavid 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/q5TruUtnCN — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) August 11, 2026

Dante Marchitelli is the new voice of the Orlando Magic, and here's why that's a good thing – he rocks!

Fans won't find a bigger ambassador of Magic basketball than Marchitelli, who walks around the arena greeting, smiling, and exciting every person he walks by. The Mascot, Stuff, is one of the only people in the building that matches Marchitelli's positive energy, and that's a pretty high bar to meet, seeing as Stuff isn't even a person, but a lively, fluffy green dragon.

The chemistry between Marchitelli and resident color analyst Jeff Turner has already been proven. This pair of Magic Legends will be happy to inform you that not only is Marchitelli ready for the moment, he's actually been here before, as the two have called over 100 games together over the years as Steele winded down his road game travel in the final seasons before retiring.

Kendra Douglas, Orlando's underrated sideline reporter, is not only back, but likely to see her playing time increase as the team shifts chairs around. Obviously with Marchitelli taking the lead microphone, that leaves Douglas with more opportunity to be the sideline reporter more often. She has been an invaluable part of this Magic broadcast team ever since she came aboard years ago, and it wouldn't be surprising if one of the big networks scooped her up to cover more of the NBA at large. Until then, Magic fans are in for a treat with a reporter who truly brings the best out of the players and coaches she talks to, enlightening us fans some on everyone's personalities, goals, and thought process.

Jake Chapman's still bringing that energy on the radio calls, too. Throw on 96.9 when you're stuck in traffic missing the game, and Chapman will bring you right to the center of the action with his voice, detailing every play down to the detail, while being sure to give voice to the highs and lows and questionable calls that come with an NBA basketball game.

Magic fans are in good hands, no matter how they prefer to indulge in their Magic games, the broadcast team is ready to deliver a fun experience the whole family can enjoy while the diehards still leave enthused and entertained. If there's three things Magic fans can still rely on when they tune in going forward, it's good energy, fair analysis, and a couple Kapayas for good measure.