The Orlando Magic may, once again, be without star forward Franz Wagner.

In the Magic's preseason finale on Friday, Wagner left the game after 19 minutes with right shoulder soreness and did not return. He wasn't the only player to leave with an injury, either, as both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda left with back and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Unfortunately, the Magic will be without Penda for the foreseeable future. As for Wagner, they are going to continue to evaluate him leading up to Wednesday's opener, with Richardson being listed as "day-to-day," according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

More #Magic injury updates, the @orlandosentinel has learned:



— The team will continue to evaluate the right shoulder of Franz Wagner after he exited Friday’s game due to right shoulder soreness.



— Jase Richardson is considered day-to-day with low back soreness. https://t.co/2YB0hRIRm3 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) October 17, 2026

Wagner finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, six assists and one steal. He missed all three of his 3-pointers, but did a good job spraying the rock against a formidable Heat defense, albeit without two of their best defenders.

The 6-foot-10 German wing has struggled to stay on the floor each of the last two seasons. He missed 22 games with an oblique injury in 2024-25 and 48 games last year with a nagging ankle injury.

How the Magic can replace Franz Wagner:

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando's inability to remain healthy has seemingly existed since the beginning of time. Injuries have damaged each of the last two seasons, and this one doesn't appear to be off to the right start.

Assuming Wagner does miss Wednesday's opener, third-year forward Tristan da Silva would be the favorite to enter the starting lineup. da Silva has started in 72 of his 151 games over his first two seasons, averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on 43.5/34.7/89.7 shooting splits in those appearances.

Wagner had an excellent preseason, averaging 11.8 points and six assists. He appeared in each of the Magic's four contests, operating as their de-facto point guard. The offense noticeably flowed better with Wagner initiating offense, unlocking star forward Paolo Banchero as a screener and cutter.

Outside of Penda, Wagner and Richardson, Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac are also dealing with injuries of their own, as is rookie Izaiyah Nelson, the Magic's lone draft pick. Neither Black or Isaac played in the preseason. Black was a full participant in Friday's shootaround, signaling that a potential return could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.