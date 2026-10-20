Orlando Magic rookie Izaiyah Nelson was not fortunate enough to suit up in preseason.

Heck, he only had 36 minutes court time during Summer League before to an unfortunate ankle injury.

Whether you're in corporate, retail or any other field of work, first impressions do matter. And Nelson left a lasting first impression on first-year head coach Sean Sweeney, who raved about his impact during a sit-down with former NFL Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden.

"(He's a) good player. Tough," Sweeney said about Nelson. "Hard nosed; he's going to do what you asked as hard as he can. You talk about effort plays -- like your job as a player is to strain for that last inch. He's that kind of guy.

"Now it's learning, 'What does it take to do our things in our system? What's the league like? And then how do I develop my skillset so I can be a competitive player in what I'm supposed to do?'"

Sean Sweeney talking about Rookie Izaiyah Nelson pic.twitter.com/f7qu4kOOZa — Paolos Attorney (@PaolosAttorney) October 20, 2026

The Magic traded back to draft Nelson, 23, with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He played with an outstanding motor in college. As a senior with South Florida, Nelson took home the American Athletic Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards, averaging 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

His 9.6 rebounds led the AAC, in addition to his 56.1 field goal percentage. Although what made him someone on so few radars was not only his age, but how raw he was offensively, especially in the halfcourt.

Nelson did most of his damage in transition because of his switchability and motor. He was incredibly disruptive in the passing lanes and crashed the glass ferociously. But he was limited in the halfcourt with poor handle, playmaking and floor spacing. He is also on the skinner side at 6-foot-10, so he must bulk up to withstand the bumps and bruises it will take as a 4/5 tweener.

In three Summer League games, he totaled eight points with nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals. Before fracturing his ankle, Nelson was exactly as advertised.

Upon returning from his injury, I expect Nelson to get the majority -- if not all -- of his reps in the G-League with the Osceola Magic, with the Magic having a veteran frontcourt. That's the best path to develop his skillset , whenever that may be.