Six Stunning Paolo vs. Cade Stats to Take into Game 6
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The Playoffs bring out the best in everyone, creating the stage for stars to have big moments.
And, boy, did the Magic and Pistons stars have themselves some big moments in Game 5.
The Magic's Paolo Banchero and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham each drop a whopping 45 points in an instant classic playoff game that Detroit pulled out 116-109 after a late Orlando push.
The Stats You Need to Know from this Epic Showdown
Banchero's box score totaled 45 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists on 11/21 2P, 6/10 3P, and 5/12 FT.
Cunninghams' stat line showed 45 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds on 8/15 2P, 5/8 3P, and 14/14 FT.
The two former #1 picks were cooking in the first half; Cunningham had 27 points with a laser-focused 20-pt 2nd quarter, while Banchero rounded out his box score with 22 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST.
1. Cade's 45 PTS sets the Detroit Pistons single-game playoff scoring record.
2. This is only the second game where two No. 1 overall picks scored 40+ PTS against each other in the same game, via ESPN Insights.
The first? Allen Iverson dropping 48 PTS and Shaquille O'Neal scoring 44 PTS in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.
The only Magic players with higher-scoring playoff performances than Banchero's all-time 45-pt performance?
3. Paolo finishes 3rd all-time in highest scoring Magic playoff game, just one point shy of T-Mac and D12's Magic record, via NBA History:
Dwight Howard: 46 PTS on Apr. 16, 2011
Tracy McGrady: 46 PTS on Apr. 23, 2003
Paolo Banchero: 45 PTS on Apr. 30, 2026
4. Only 3 Players in NBA Playoff history have posted statlines of 45 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST - 2 STL in a Loss, via statdefender:
Russell Westbrook — 51/10/13/4
Stephen Curry — 47/8/7/2
Paolo Banchero — 45/9/7/2
5. One Player in Orlando Magic Franchise History has ever posted a box score of 45/5/5 in a playoff game:
Paolo Banchero, 2026
6. This is only the second time two opponents scored 45+ PTS in the same playoff game in NBA history:
Jamal Murray & Donovan Mitchell in 2020
Cade Cunningham & Paolo Banchero in 2026
Oddly, the Magic are now 1-6 in Playoff games when Banchero scores 30+ Points, via Daren Stoltzfus.
Is this a sign that Banchero focusing on scoring rather than playmaking is ultimately what defenses want to limit the Magic's offense as a whole finding a rhythm as a whole unit, or is it explained by Banchero being the only scorer keeping Orlando alive in tough playoff games? Maybe a little of both.
Banchero was playmaking some, and he was lethal when he was doing it; he needs his teammates to knock down the open shots he's creating to keep trusting the pass.
This game didn't feel like two stars forcing too much, though; watching this game felt like seeing two stars empty the clip with their postseasons on the line and their teams needing every ounce of offense they could squeeze out of the orange.
An epic playoff showdown ala Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony in the 2009 Western Conference Finals – two stars going toe-to-toe in tough shot making with the stakes getting higher by the game.
Bonus fake fun fact: Whoever wins his series gets to take home the unofficial Stan Van Gundy Bowl Trophy like a decades-old college rivalry.
Quotes from Paolo and Cade After Game 5
Paolo Banchero was asked about his epic battle with Cade Cunningham after Game 5:
Me and him have been going at it since AAU days.Paolo Banchero
No surprise there.
Cunningham was asked about Banchero after the all-time playoff game, saying, "It was great basketball. He's a great player."
These two stars have history going back to their earliest days playing the sport.
Sometimes basketball journeys come full circle, as both these teams will likely need their stars to do something like this again to pull out a series as tooth-and-nail as this series.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK