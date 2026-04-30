The Playoffs bring out the best in everyone, creating the stage for stars to have big moments.

And, boy, did the Magic and Pistons stars have themselves some big moments in Game 5.

The Magic's Paolo Banchero and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham each drop a whopping 45 points in an instant classic playoff game that Detroit pulled out 116-109 after a late Orlando push.

The Stats You Need to Know from this Epic Showdown

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Banchero's box score totaled 45 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists on 11/21 2P, 6/10 3P, and 5/12 FT.

Cunninghams' stat line showed 45 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds on 8/15 2P, 5/8 3P, and 14/14 FT.

The two former #1 picks were cooking in the first half; Cunningham had 27 points with a laser-focused 20-pt 2nd quarter, while Banchero rounded out his box score with 22 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST.

1. Cade's 45 PTS sets the Detroit Pistons single-game playoff scoring record.

2. This is only the second game where two No. 1 overall picks scored 40+ PTS against each other in the same game, via ESPN Insights.

The first? Allen Iverson dropping 48 PTS and Shaquille O'Neal scoring 44 PTS in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

This is only the second game where two No. 1 overall picks each had 40+ PTS against each other in the SAME game 😳



The first: Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1M9kWb3Ch7 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 30, 2026

The only Magic players with higher-scoring playoff performances than Banchero's all-time 45-pt performance?

3. Paolo finishes 3rd all-time in highest scoring Magic playoff game, just one point shy of T-Mac and D12's Magic record, via NBA History:

Dwight Howard: 46 PTS on Apr. 16, 2011

Tracy McGrady: 46 PTS on Apr. 23, 2003

Paolo Banchero: 45 PTS on Apr. 30, 2026

Dwight Howard: 46 PTS on Apr. 16, 2011

Tracy McGrady: 46 PTS on Apr. 23, 2003



The only higher-scoring performances than Paolo's tonight in @OrlandoMagic postseason history! https://t.co/S9Ko90Jhan pic.twitter.com/eQHi0smdDB — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 30, 2026

4. Only 3 Players in NBA Playoff history have posted statlines of 45 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST - 2 STL in a Loss, via statdefender:

Russell Westbrook — 51/10/13/4

Stephen Curry — 47/8/7/2

Paolo Banchero — 45/9/7/2

5. One Player in Orlando Magic Franchise History has ever posted a box score of 45/5/5 in a playoff game:

Paolo Banchero, 2026

6. This is only the second time two opponents scored 45+ PTS in the same playoff game in NBA history:

Jamal Murray & Donovan Mitchell in 2020

Cade Cunningham & Paolo Banchero in 2026

Oddly, the Magic are now 1-6 in Playoff games when Banchero scores 30+ Points, via Daren Stoltzfus.

Is this a sign that Banchero focusing on scoring rather than playmaking is ultimately what defenses want to limit the Magic's offense as a whole finding a rhythm as a whole unit, or is it explained by Banchero being the only scorer keeping Orlando alive in tough playoff games? Maybe a little of both.

Banchero was playmaking some, and he was lethal when he was doing it; he needs his teammates to knock down the open shots he's creating to keep trusting the pass.

This game didn't feel like two stars forcing too much, though; watching this game felt like seeing two stars empty the clip with their postseasons on the line and their teams needing every ounce of offense they could squeeze out of the orange.

An epic playoff showdown ala Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony in the 2009 Western Conference Finals – two stars going toe-to-toe in tough shot making with the stakes getting higher by the game.

Bonus fake fun fact: Whoever wins his series gets to take home the unofficial Stan Van Gundy Bowl Trophy like a decades-old college rivalry.

Quotes from Paolo and Cade After Game 5

"It was great basketball. He's a great player."



Cade on the epic battle between him and Paolo 🤝



Pistons force Game 6! https://t.co/9jKenNj5sS pic.twitter.com/kILldwhfcO — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2026

Paolo Banchero was asked about his epic battle with Cade Cunningham after Game 5:

Me and him have been going at it since AAU days.



No surprise there. Paolo Banchero

Since AAU battles...

No. 1 picks 1 year apart...



And now the 2nd pair of opponents to drop 45 in a postseason game...



Another chapter between Paolo and Cade! https://t.co/9jKenNj5sS pic.twitter.com/6d8VKgQCIf — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2026

Cunningham was asked about Banchero after the all-time playoff game, saying, "It was great basketball. He's a great player."

These two stars have history going back to their earliest days playing the sport.

Sometimes basketball journeys come full circle, as both these teams will likely need their stars to do something like this again to pull out a series as tooth-and-nail as this series.