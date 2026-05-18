This NBA Prospect screams Orlando Magic

Linebacker arms - check



Streaky shooter - check



Unorthodox downhill driver - check



Team-first two-way player - check

Otega Oweh has Orlando Magic written all over him.

Otega Oweh's game is made for the big leagues

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) shoots a three point basket against Santa Clara Broncos guard Sash Gavalyugov (2) to tie the game as time expires in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Senior guard jumped onto the national scene during his first two seasons at Oklahoma, before drawing even more eyes while spending his last two seasons at Kentucky under Mark Pope.

The standout skills that give Oweh good odds at an NBA career along with the potential ability to survive in a playoff rotation are his tough big guard defense mixed with his dynamic play-finishing and incredible instincts for winning plays, his nose for the ball,, filling roles on both ends of the floor in a versatile fashion for his team.

How high Oweh’s impact reaches largely depends on the 3pt shot hitting and fine-tuning his finishing at the rim, because his defense, hustle, and slashing already combine to form a translatable skillset for Otega to utilize to make winning plays at the next level for a long time.

Oweh's defense has looked NBA-ready for seasons now, and his touch indicators conntinue to impress for shots he'll likely see when attacking closeouts – catch-and-shoot threes, floaters, and finishes at the rim.

Playing his old school in a marquee matchup against Oklahoma, Oweh showed out, showing off the go-to spin move, the soft touch floater finishing, and the 3pt range. Oweh looked like a man possessed in his matchup in February against the Sooners, dropping 23 PTS in the second half towards 28 PTS total in a win, with the game-winning go-ahead shot to bboot.



In an instant classic March Madness matchup against Santa Clara this season, Oweh hit the shot of his life, sending the game to over time with a buzzer-beating pull-up three just past half court, right after potential first round pick Allen Graves hit the shot of his life moments before that would have won the game.

Oweh's shown time and time again he can and will do what it takes for his team to win, especially as the lights get brighter.

The Orlando Magic have the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Drafting Oweh would have been a good bet in recent years and is still a good bet today, especially the later in the draft one is able to select him.

Historically, the Magic trade late second-rounders away for cash, and considering how the talent pool tends to drain later in the second round in favor of unrestricted free agency, Orlando's front office led by Jeff Weltman and Anthony Parker may choose to go down that route again.

As long as this Magic team is building around two big wing frontcourt downhill initiators in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they will be targeting streaky shooting linebackers to flank them on the perimeter.

Orlando will be hard-pressed to find many players in the second round who better matches their team identity with competitive two-way team-first play.