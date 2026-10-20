The Orlando Magic were considered a team on the rise in recent years -- even coming into last season, when some projected a top-four seed, before injuries reduced the Magic to the play-in tournament.

The Magic did get out of the play-in to make the playoffs last season, and seemed to have the top-seeded Detroit Pistons beat prior to collapsing in the final three games, including a shooting meltdown in Game 7.

That led to a coaching change, as Sean Sweeney has replaced Jamahl Mosley, but not much alteration to the actual roster, and it raises the question of whether that's enough for the Magic to seriously contend in an upgraded Eastern Conference.

It's not just the reigning champion New York Knicks, but also the Jaylen Brown and LeBron James led Philadelphia 76ers; the new-look Miami Heat paced by the powerhouse duo of All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo; Jayson Tatum returning healthy to the Boston Celtics; and Kawhi Leonard re-joining the Toronto Raptors.

And that doesn't even include the Pistons; the Cavaliers, who added versatile wing Peyton Watson to their core four; the Pacers, who have Tyrese Haliburton running the show again; and the Hawks, who were hot towards the end of last season.

Oct 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Magic enter the 2026-2027 season in this "gray area" of being a solid team, but that may not be enough unless everyone is healthy and connected, and some other squads disappoint. The Magic have lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs each of the past three seasons. and that was without the conference being as stacked as it is going into this season.

What will it take?

* Full health: That starts with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, and that's already off to a rough start, with Wagner now day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

* Commitment to the new coach: Sweeney wants to play up-tempo to improve the offense; if it clicks early, Orlando could surprise. The key is not losing the Magic's defensive identity in the process.

* A little luck: Not every team that's projected to finish near the top of the East will live up to expectations. Philadelphia may have too many players who need the ball. Boston may miss Brown more than it thinks. And so on.

It all starts Wednesday with the Hawks -- Magic fans should be hopeful, but also realistic. Nothing about this season will come easy.