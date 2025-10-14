Mark Cuban Doesn’t Know if Knicks Circumvented Cap to Lure Jalen Brunson From Mavs
Mark Cuban has spent the last few weeks vehemently defending Steve Ballmer and the Clippers from allegations that they engaged in salary cap circumvention despite a pile of evidence obtained, examined and presented by Pablo Torre that sure looks like just that.
And yet he's not so sure whether or not the Knicks used cap circumvention to steal Jalen Brunson away from the Mavericks in 2022 despite a complete lack of any proof at all. Cuban, when asked in the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out whether he thought the Knicks had circumvented the cap to sign Brunson, said, "I don't know. I think there was a lot at play there."
Torre then asked Cuban if the Knicks should be worried about him finding out anything, and the Mavericks minority owner said he'd moved on.
"You know, that's behind me," said Cuban. "More power to JB. More power to everything. Was I happy that they only got dinged for a second round pick? No. No, it should have been far worse, but it is what it is."
New York signed Brunson in July 2022, about a month after they had hired his father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach. The NBA fined the Knicks a second round pick for tampering, but it sounds like Cuban wasn't satisfied.
Interestingly, Torre had previously teased that enemies of Brunson had been contacting him after his report on Leonard and the Clippers. If he ever does report on that, expect Cuban to return to the podcast.