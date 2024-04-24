Dallas Mavericks Starter Suffers Injury, Exits Game 2 Against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks starting center Daniel Gafford left Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers with about 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter with an apparent lower back injury per the TNT broadcast. Gafford was grabbing at his back after he contested a shot at the rim and was slow to get up the floor before heading to the locker room at the next dead ball. The Mavericks PR has said Gafford is questionable to return with a lower back injury.
Dallas acquired Gafford from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gafford was a big component in the Mavs’ dominating defense down the stretch, leading the NBA in defensive efficiency over the final 15 games of the season. While playing for Dallas, Gafford has averaged 11.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 78% from the floor in his 29 games with the Mavs.
Gafford has paired with rookie Dereck Lively II to give Dallas two quality rim-running and rim-protecting bigs. Lively had just returned from a knee injury, with this Game 1 against the Clippers being his first game since March 31st against the Rockets.
UPDATE: Gafford exited the locker room in the second quarter and re-entered the game with 7:54 remaining in the half.
