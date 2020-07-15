Chemistry Galore: Mavs Practice Notebook from Orlando

The Dallas Mavericks have 15 days before their first official game (vs. The Rockets at 8 p.m. CT) of the NBA restart in Orlando. The Mavs have been making the most of their ‘bubble’ time at Walt Disney World Resort, ramping up practices in the gym and enjoying golf, fishing and trick shots galore on their off time. The DBcom notebook from Wednesday ....

MKG: A huge question surrounding Mavs forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was answered by coach Rick Carlisle today. Kidd-Gilchrist is not currently with the team in Orlando but, "We're working to get him here logistically and we hope that it happens soon," Carlisle said.

[READ: Kidd-Gilchrist not in Orlando, what this means for Dallas]

TERRIFIC KP: Dallas had a three-hour practice on Wednesday. Forward Kristaps Porzingis was one of the last to leave the gym.

“(Porzingis) has had a great five days of practice, total,” Carlisle said. “He’s been terrific and great at both ends. Offensively, I really love the way that he is using the space on the floor… He’s really getting a great chemistry with his teammates.”

“Defensively, he’s one of the best rim protectors in the game. We are seeing that in the practices as well,” Carlisle said of Porzingis, who ranks fifth in the NBA in blocks.

THREE-HOUR SESSIONS: Within the three-hour practice window, the Mavs now generally do some individual work, engage in a lot of shooting and play five-on-five. The starting players have been together for five-on-five over the last couple days, but Carlisle plans on mixing up the teams going forward so different players can play together for chemistry sake.

CHEMISTRY GALORE!: There has been no shortage of chemistry building for the Mavs in Orlando, who appear to be having the most fun in the league.

“This is a good moment for us to get to know each other more,” Porzingis said, smiling as he added, “We don’t have anything else to do.”

MULTI-SPORT STAR?: On D-Day (Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys failed to agree on long-term deal before the deadline) back home in DFW, Mavs star Luka Doncic traded in his basketball trick shots for a football.

“This is not my type of football,” Doncic said in the video from Mavericks Twitter.

'SNITCH!' Around the league, the big news from Orlando is about the so-called “snitch hotline”. The NBA created an anonymous hotline to report people who break the rules to try to keep the bubble healthy and safe from COVID-19. On Monday, the hotline had not been used yet, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

On Wednesday a new report emerged, that multiple tips have been placed, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ON TAP: The Mavs are scheduled for their first morning practice Thursday.

THE FINAL WORD: “You got to have your trigger ready. Be ready to get back on defense. You got to be ready for anything.” - Tim Hardaway Jr.