Could Dallas Mavericks Draft Bronny James, Sign Lakers' LeBron James in Free Agency?
While the Dallas Mavericks are currently 2-2 in a second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, their focus is solely on the court and advancing to the Western Conference Finals right now. Both teams have split the two games on their home court, and the series will go to a minimum of six games.
Still, the offseason looms large, and the Mavericks are certain to make moves to seal their title as a contender heading into next season. They've got the mold of a championship-contending team; Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving play well next to each other, and head coach Jason Kidd helps make it run smoothly as a former point guard.
They could try and add LeBron James in free agency, too. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the Mavericks could eye drafting his son, Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft to give them a leg up in signing LeBron in free agency, as he could opt out of the final season of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.
Having Bronny on the roster is a big selling point for LeBron. They also have Irving on the roster, a former championship-winning teammate of LeBron's while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As his career winds down, he can join the superstar guard again while playing with his son, should the Mavericks select Bronny.
LeBron has been outward about his wish to play with his son. There have also been plenty of rumblings about a reunion with Irving. Dallas is a huge market, and the Mavericks have a few key selling points to try and get LeBron to town, which would likely make them a favorite to win the NBA title next season. They would have to clear some cap space this offseason, which they'd likely be happy to do in order to sign the league's all-time leading scorer.
This would have to be a wish of Bronny's as well, though. He's performed well at the NBA Combine so far, having a vertical jump of over 40 inches and an impressive performance in the 3-point shooting drills. There are plenty of moving parts, but there's certainly potential here.
