3 overreactions as Mavericks down Heat, establish three-game winning streak

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in a rematch of last Monday's loss. That loss helped the Mavericks find themselves in a way that honestly makes no sense.

Dallas looked like they had all season in that game last week, but then put in Ryan Nembhard in the second half of the game, where he made the offense look like an actual NBA offense. The ball was being delivered on time and on point, always finding the open guy.

Nembhard has started every game since, and they look like a good basketball team again. It helps that Anthony Davis has been willing to play center with Dereck Lively II out and Daniel Gafford in and out of the lineup, but Nembhard has been absolute dynamite, and that was no different in Wednesday's game.

It was another slow start, as the Heat scored the first eight points of the game and led the entire first quarter. And then, Ryan Nembhard happened. From the 7:30 mark of the second quarter to just under the 4-minute mark, Nembhard either scored or assisted on six out of seven baskets, and four of them were three-pointers. That took them from being down by 6 to up by 7, and they'd take a double-digit lead into halftime.

And they'd build on that lead in the third quarter, where they'd build the lead as large as 17, their largest lead of the season. Klay Thompson also picked up right where he left off with these last few games and continued to shoot well from deep, Cooper Flagg was efficiently picking and choosing his spots, and Naji Marshall was shooting the ball well from all over the floor.

Miami made a late push, but the Mavs would go on to win 118-108. The rookies were once again spectacular, as Ryan Nembhard had 15 points and 13 assists, while Cooper Flagg had 22 points and 6 rebounds in 9/13 shooting. The Mavs now have a three-game winning streak.

Here are three overreactions from Wednesday's win.

1. The Ryan Nembhard Coming Out Party

Dec 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I don't know if we should be happy for Nico Harrison picking him up in undrafted free agency, or upset that he's only on a two-way contract when he's clearly the best point guard on the roster. Because it was Nico Harrison, I'm choosing to be upset by it.



Nembhard had 11 assists... by the end of the third quarter. He'd end up finishing with 15 points and 13 assists, making it back-to-back games he's had double-digit assists. They have to find a way to convert him to a standard NBA contract. Trade Caleb Martin and Jaden Hardy to the Brooklyn Nets and attach a second-round pick to get it done.

2. Anthony Davis Never Needs To Play Power Forward Again

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As we've been saying since the trade happened, Anthony Davis is a center, but he's been insistent on playing power forward when possible. Because of injuries to Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, Davis has had to play mostly at center in the last few games, and it just looks so much more natural.



If Davis were younger, or wasn't going to be making $62 million in two years, you could argue he'd be worth keeping, especially if he could be convinced to play center more. I mean, he had 17 points and 17 rebounds in this game. That rebound production isn't happening without him playing center, and the same for his defensive impact.

3. Bring an Ocean to Dallas, Because Klay Thompson is Back

Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson wasn't going to play in last weekend's game against the LA Clippers, the second night of a back-to-back, but then he said he went from a dip in the ocean. And he's looked like a changed man since then.



Over Thompson's last three games, he's made 14 of his 27 three-point attempts. Jason Kidd joked after Monday's win against Denver that they need to find a way to bring an ocean to Dallas, but they really might have to.

