Mavericks could land $175 million MVP with No. 1 pick
The Dallas Mavericks are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NBA Draft, but they may not end up making the selection.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggested a trade that would send the top pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 pick, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington.
Giannis to the Mavs for Flagg?
"This blockbuster trade would bring Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, to Dallas, providing the Mavericks with a dominant force on both ends of the court. In the 2024-25 season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, showcasing his all-around excellence despite a challenging season for the Bucks," Bitar wrote.
"His efficiency remained high, with a field goal percentage of 60.1%, ranking 39th in the NBA, which is incredible when looking at his offensive numbers as a whole. Pairing Giannis with Anthony Davis would create a formidable frontcourt, and it makes sense that The Greek Freak would consider moving to Dallas after reports have come out about his willingness to entertain leaving Milwaukee to compete for a championship.
"For the Bucks, acquiring Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick, offers a promising future. Flagg's versatility and potential make him an ideal cornerstone for a rebuilding team. Adding veterans like Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington provides Milwaukee with experienced players who can contribute immediately. This trade allows the Bucks to reset while still remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference.
"From a strategic standpoint, the Mavericks would be capitalizing on their unexpected lottery win by acquiring a proven superstar. Giannis' desire to explore opportunities outside Milwaukee aligns with Dallas' ambitions to return to championship contention."
The trade would allow the Mavs to have Giannis and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, giving Dallas one of the best 1-2 punches at the forward position in NBA history.
Once Kyrie Irving returns to a clean bill of health, they could form a trio capable of winning a championship together.
