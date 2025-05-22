Dallas Basketball

Mavericks could land $175 million MVP with No. 1 pick

The Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 pick, but they could trade it to acquire one of the best players in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks reacts with Mark Tatum NBA Deputy Commissioner after winning the the first pick.
Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks reacts with Mark Tatum NBA Deputy Commissioner after winning the the first pick. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NBA Draft, but they may not end up making the selection.

Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggested a trade that would send the top pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 pick, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner defends
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner defends. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Giannis to the Mavs for Flagg?

"This blockbuster trade would bring Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, to Dallas, providing the Mavericks with a dominant force on both ends of the court. In the 2024-25 season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, showcasing his all-around excellence despite a challenging season for the Bucks," Bitar wrote.

"His efficiency remained high, with a field goal percentage of 60.1%, ranking 39th in the NBA, which is incredible when looking at his offensive numbers as a whole. Pairing Giannis with Anthony Davis would create a formidable frontcourt, and it makes sense that The Greek Freak would consider moving to Dallas after reports have come out about his willingness to entertain leaving Milwaukee to compete for a championship.

"For the Bucks, acquiring Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick, offers a promising future. Flagg's versatility and potential make him an ideal cornerstone for a rebuilding team. Adding veterans like Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington provides Milwaukee with experienced players who can contribute immediately. This trade allows the Bucks to reset while still remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference.

"From a strategic standpoint, the Mavericks would be capitalizing on their unexpected lottery win by acquiring a proven superstar. Giannis' desire to explore opportunities outside Milwaukee aligns with Dallas' ambitions to return to championship contention."

The trade would allow the Mavs to have Giannis and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, giving Dallas one of the best 1-2 punches at the forward position in NBA history.

Once Kyrie Irving returns to a clean bill of health, they could form a trio capable of winning a championship together.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

