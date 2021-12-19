Deron Williams Fights His Way to Victory

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Mavs Ex Deron Williams Defeats NFL’s Frank Gore in Boxing

    Former Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams defeated former NFL running back Frank Gore in an undercard match for the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley card.
    Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams proved that the NBA isn't all finesse in his victory over the former NFL running back Frank Gore in a split decision on Saturday evening. 

    DallasBasketball.com reported here on the interesting Williams-Gore matchup as part of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard in Tampa Bay.

    Although the once classified professional fight was deemed as an exhibition on Friday, the judges showed up for the bout between the two former professional ballplayers. The judges declared Willaims the victor, with the former Mavs standout outscoring Gore overall 40-35, 38-37, 37-38.

    Williams is no stranger to the world of fighting in the ring as he trains and co-owns Fortis MMA in Dallas. While Gore has a reputation for durability and staying power, Williams' stamina and close encounters with MMA fighters ultimately reigned supreme over the former NFL running back's brute strength. 

    Williams came in hot with a series of right-hand punches while consistently keeping Gore at bay with an efficient defense. Gore nearly fell on his face in the first round, following a tie-up between the two. 

    As the fight progressed, the heat turned up a few notches, with Williams and Gore nearly pushing each other over the ropes. Gore's fatigue appeared in the second round, as he fell to the mat due to a stumble (the judges deemed it as a non-knockdown). 

    Williams utilized MMA tactics as he nearly tackled Gore on a few occasions. Nonetheless, Williams' strategy in deploying his right hand won him the fight as he outdueled the gassed Gore. 

    Follow DallasBasketball.com for further updates on everything Dallas Mavericks. 

