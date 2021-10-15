Fan Alert: Mavs & Dr Pepper Offer 'Sixth Man' Challenge

The Dallas Mavericks and Dr Pepper are combining forces to bring the ultimate fan experience in the form of a contest titled "Dr. Pepper Sixth Man" challenge.

Do you want to feel the rush of hearing your name announced over a PA system? Would you like to attend a Dallas Mavericks game in a custom jersey? Feel the thrill by winning the "Dr Pepper Sixth Man" challenge presented by the Mavs and Dr Pepper.

Signing up for the contest takes a minute tops as the Mavericks website merely requires basic information. Don't want to attend a Mavs game alone? You don't have to, thanks to the benefits of winning the contest, which includes four game tickets.

One lucky fan will have his or her name announced via the PA system and recognized on the scoreboard. Don't have anything to wear on the big day? No problem. The winner also receives a custom "sixth man" jersey. Talk about winning in style.

Don't worry about whiffing on the contest if you lose the first time. That's right; Owner Mark Cuban's franchise and a staple soda company of Texas made the Dr Pepper Sixth Man challenge a season-long event.

It's no surprise that the soda company juggernaut and the Dallas basketball franchise make a great team. Last season, the two entities collaborated on a contest where the winner earned a free jersey and, just as nice, free Dr Pepper for a year.

Thankfully, as the preseason nears a close, the real action starts on Oct. 21 versus the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately for the rowdy, loud, and proud Mavs fans, the first home game isn't until Oct. 26 versus the Houston Rockets.

Follow DallasBasketball.com for more information on the contest and other Mavericks developments.