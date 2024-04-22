Dallas Mavericks Must Improve Handling 'X-Factor' Ivica Zubac in Game 2 vs. Clippers
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, losing by a final score of 109-97.
Ivica Zubac was a significant element of the Clippers' success, finishing with 20 points and 15 rebounds. The Mavericks trailed by as many as 29 points, with momentum going against them early amidst Zubac scoring 10 points alone in the opening period.
“I think it was definitely the X-Factor today, or however you say it, but it was a big factor for them– rebounding, scoring, too,” Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said of Zubac. “We have to be more physical with him and do a better job of it.”
Zubac, who finished with a career-high in the playoffs with 20 points and 15 rebounds, was catching the ball deep in the paint and was allowed to work 1-on-1 with whoever the Mavericks were playing at center without help, whether that was Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II.
"Just doing my job," Zubac said.
Dallas was too afraid of Zubac spraying the ball out to open shooters, and rightfully so since the Clippers shot 18-36 from behind the arc in this game, but the Clippers seemed to be one step ahead the entire way.
As the Mavericks adjusted to Zubac, the Clippers started relying more on James Harden and Paul George to create shots from the perimeter. When Zubac and Harden are playing as well as they did in this game, it’s easy to overcome playing without Kawhi Leonard, as the Clippers were.
“Yeah, [Ivica] Zubac was big. He dominated during Game 1 at the center position,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “They played to him in the post and we didn’t have an answer. We have to be better. We talked about Zubac and the ability that he has when shots go up. Rebounding, we have to make sure that we send two to him but in the post regardless we have to do a better job of guarding him in the post.”
Gafford wasn’t pleased with his own effort tonight, admitting he needs to come out more prepared to play, especially in a postseason setting.
"I just didn't come out here to play, honestly," Gafford said. "I have to be able to be better in areas that I was always succeeding throughout the regular season. I got to come out, and I got to play playoff basketball..."
Gafford also went down with a minor ankle injury in the second quarter, which required him to exit the game and go to the locker room early, but he returned to action in the second half.
Zubac not only made life difficult on the Mavericks' interior defense, but he anchored the Clippers—allowing only 30 points in the first half and specifically, only eight points in the second quarter.
"I know we are a great defensive team. I got to be one of the leaders on the defensive end," Zubac said. "And that’s something that I’ve been doing for this team for a little bit, and no matter who it is, I just have to lock into the game plan.
"They are going to make shots, Luka [Doncic] and Kyrie [Irving] are going to make tough shots, but we got to make it harder on them. That’s it," Zubac explained. "Not worried about what anyone says about a series three years ago. That was three years ago and I know what is our game plan, what we are willing to give up and trying to take away and just stick with it."
The Clippers seemed to play with more urgency overall, and it started with getting Zubac the ball in the post, a trend that can’t continue for the rest of the series if the Mavericks want to advance.
The Mavericks will need a better game plan for him in Game 2 on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. CST at Crypto.com Arena.