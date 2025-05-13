Dallas Mavericks make NBA history in NBA Draft Lottery
After the absolutely hellish season endured by the Dallas fandom and organization, the draft lottery was a chance for the franchise to regain some ground on the rest of the Western Conference after falling into the play-in following a Finals appearance in 2024.
Considering Dallas entered the night with a very slight 1.8% chance to land the top overall pick, the odds were certainly stacked against the team that just three months ago traded away its superstar, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers for diminishing returns.
Despite this self-inflicted crisis, the Dallas Mavericks lucked out, landing the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. All signs point to the team taking freshman combo forward Cooper Flagg out of Duke, an elite two-way player who has been called a "generational prospect" by many scouts for his ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor.
This marks the first time in franchise history that Dallas has picked first overall. In 1994, they were close, picking current head coach and former point guard Jason Kidd second out of California, which to this point would have been their highest-ever selection. Dallas is also the team with the longest odds to ever win the top pick, replacing last season's Atlanta Hawks in this category since the lottery changes in 2019.
They have only picked in the top five a grand total of four times, with the most recent being 2018's selection of Luka Doncic, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta. This pick marks the changing of the guard, the beginning of a new era in Dallas.
Though many people will say GM Nico Harrison does not deserve this bailout, it is obvious that the fanbase does. Whether Harrison finds some way to mismanage this pick as well, we will have to see.
