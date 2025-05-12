NBA personality believes Mavericks landing Cooper Flagg would be a 'moral outrage'
The NBA is holding its annual Draft Lottery on Monday night, and for the second time in three years, the Dallas Mavericks are participants. Despite making the NBA Finals last season and a strong start to this season, injuries hampered things, and the Luka Doncic trade completely took the train off the track.
Sending Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick has been named a lot of superlatives, mainly the craziest and dumbest trade in NBA history. Because of such a wild move, one person believes that the Mavericks' front office shouldn't be rewarded with a prospect like Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg if they were to jump to first overall.
“To do that Luka trade and then end up with Cooper Flagg, would be a moral outrage, not even an outrage, I’d be morally outraged," Bill Simmons said on the latest episode of his podcast. "My morals would be discombobulated by it. I just can’t believe that’s how it would work out. It would make me so mad. Really? You m------------ just got Cooper Flagg after just making the dumbest trade anyone has ever seen? And it worked out, and you got Cooper Flagg out of it?"
However, Simmons would see it as a win for a heartbroken fanbase: “But on the other hand, for the Mavericks fans, who are as traumatized and upset about a trade as any fanbase I’ve seen since I started to like sports, I would be happy for them.”
The Mavericks hold a 1.8% chance of jumping to the top spot in the draft, currently sitting with the 11th-best odds after winning a random draw against the Chicago Bulls. It's unlikely, but three teams in NBA history have jumped to first on lower odds: the Magic in 1993 for Chris Webber, the Bulls in 2008 for Derrick Rose, and the Cavaliers in 2014 for Andrew Wiggins. The Hawks just won the first overall pick last season after having a 3% chance, so it's not impossible with the new weighted lottery odds.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will be held in Chicago at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.
