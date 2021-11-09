Mavs Punish Pelicans  108-92

Dallas Mavericks continued their winning ways at home versus the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans. Beating the Pelicans 108-92.

After the heroic game-winning shot from Luka Doncic over the Boston Celtics, the 6-3 Dallas Mavericks looked to continue their home cooking vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the rotation, such a task didn't seem difficult. Ultimately, the healthy Mavericks won 108-92.

However, the Pelicans ignored their skewed odds as they gave Dallas a competitive game in the first half.

It seems like the Mavericks have a knack for brewing drama. In a game where their opponent missed two star players due to injury, the Pelicans fought their way to making Mavs fans sweat. Frustration built in the American Airlines Center as Dallas found themselves on the wrong side of a 10-0 run. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd called timeout, only for his team's struggles to ensue.

Nothing went right for the Mavericks as Doncic shot 1-4, mainly missing floaters. Meanwhile, his frontcourt teammate Kristaps Porzingis went 0-2 from deep early in the game, with one of the shots rimming out to the crowd's dismay. Seeing Doncic turn the ball over three times caused wariness for the calm and collective Jason Kidd.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas punished the Mavericks, despite scoring only one basket in the restricted area. With so much focus on the pushy center, shooters opened up on the perimeter, especially in light of Dallas defenders having to double in the post.

Fortunes changed when Dallas went to its bench. Shortly after entering the game, Reggie Bullock converted on two baskets. Mavs sixth-man Jalen Brunson continued his tough-shot making with a layup and a heavily contested fadeaway. Despite a rough starts early in the first quarter, Porzingis found his rhythm from beyond the arc, thanks to Brunson's vision seeking the seven-foot big on open looks.

Although Dallas didn't start the game on the right foot, the second unit managed to stop the bleeding. After 12 minutes of action, the Mavericks saw themselves down 22-27.

The start of the second quarter must have tickled Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, in light of Porzingis' actions from the post. In Dallas' first two offensive possesions, he scored on a post-up shot, and found Frank Ntilikina for an open three-point basket.

Dallas ignited the AAC crowd with a 9-2 run. Unlike the first period, Mavericks defenders crowded the paint so Valanciunas couldn't dominate on the boards.However, despite the much-needed effort in the paint, Porzingis found himself in foul trouble with less than five minutes of action.

Early in the season, Bullock hasn't exactly played up to par, but it seems playing against an inury-riddled Pelicans team made for a fitting warmup. The three-and-d free agent acquisition lived up to his defensive reputation by swatting Valanciunas on a help-defense rotation.

Everything in life isn't free, apparently that goes for free throws too. Dallas shot a mere 50 percent from the charity stripe in the first half. Despite such a low conversion rate, the Mavericks led the short-handed Pelicans 51-47 af halftime.

The pick-and-roll sequences helped Dallas find open looks in the third quarter, even a struggling Dorian Finney-Smith hit two three-point shots. Bullock converted on a wide-open shot as well. Similar to the karaoke cam played in the third quarter, Dallas found their rhythm.

Brunson's mid-range game blossoms before our very eyes each game. Also, for a player once criticized for a lack of a handle, his crossovers seem to indicate he found the glitch in the matrix. Hitting two shots at the elbow spot on the left side of the court called back to memories of a certain German seven-footer.

With a fluid offensive performance Dallas headed into the fourth period on top 78-69.

The fourth quarter kept up the theme of the third quarter, with efficient three-point shooting as Tim Hardaway Jr hit the first shot of the period. Dallas began with a 7-0 run. Pulling away from the Pelicans up 85-69, without Doncic and Porzingis on the court. The barrage of points piled on a 17-4 run from the Mavericks.

The Pelicans made a final push getting the game within single digits on a Valanciunas fadeaway shot in the post. Despite the Mavericks inevitable dramatic fourth quarter, Dallas staved off the pesty Pelicans.

Fans marveled at the Mavericks joint effort. Executing on drive-and-kick sequences and transition attempts in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks pounded the Pelicans as you'd imagine in light of the New Oreleans injury report. The final score 108-92, with Doncic as the game's high score with 25 points.

Next game sees the Mavericks vs. the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 10 at the United Center.