EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Lawson Talks Opportunity With Mavs After Signing Two-Way Deal

A.J. Lawson recently signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He spoke to DallasBasketball.com for an exclusive interview to discuss the opportunity with the team.

The Dallas Mavericks recently changed their two-way contracts by ending Tyler Dorsey's deal and signing A.J. Lawson to their final of two deals. Lawson had played for the Mavs Summer League in Las Vegas, but he didn't get signed to a deal by Dallas afterward.

During his five performances with the Summer Mavs, Lawson averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while achieving impressive efficiency. He shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from 3-point range, and 84.6 percent on free throws. He displayed intriguing potential as a 3-and-D option for an NBA team.

The Mavs opted to sign Tyler Dorsey to their final two-way contract slot, prompting Lawson to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After spending training camp with them, he appeared in just one game during the regular season. His two-way contract with the Timberwolves ended on Dec. 7, causing him to become a free agent two days later. Later in the month, he signed with the Mavs on a new two-way deal.

What enticed Lawson to sign with the Mavs after being available to sign a new two-way deal? He appreciates already having familiarity with the coaching staff due to his experience playing for the organization's Summer League squad.

"I already played with them in Summer League and loved the coaching staff, their energy," Lawson told DallasBasketball.com. "We already have the chemistry just off Summer League. The opportunity came, and I was just so excited. I just wanted to be here."

In terms of making an impact, Lawson takes pride in guarding multiple positions and being a consistent shooter to provide the unit with needed floor spacing. He's also an explosive athlete that can get out in transition.

"With my game, I can space the floor well. I'm definitely going to run the corners, be the extra defender that they need. I can definitely guard multiple positions; One, two, and three, four maybe. But mainly one, two, and three. I feel like I'm a versatile player that can shoot the ball, defend, and someone who also is athletic that I can get out in transition and make plays, too. I feel like I can fit well with the team and be that extra energy player that they need to help the team win."

During Lawson's time with the Timberwolves, he focused on continuing to maximize the consistency of his jump shot. He wants to grow as a playmaker, but also always takes pride in bringing a defensive impact wherever he plays.

"I feel like I grew from the experience," Lawson told DallasBasketball.com "I definitely worked on my jump shot, trying to get that consistent. My playmaking ability and still just defending at a high level, which I always want to keep that an emphasis of my game."

Part of growing into being a productive NBA player requires getting acclimated to the day-to-day that comes with it. He attributes his time with the Timberwolves as being important to appreciating the value of having a daily routine after seeing key players benefiting from having one.

"Learning and watching players like D'Angelo (Russell) or Anthony Edwards, Karl (Anthony-Towns), Rudy (Gobert), just watching how they play, how they approach the game," Lawson told DallasBaskebtall.com "Watching routines and just learning from pros that have been in the league a long time. I definitely learned from Minnesota that you got to have a routine and stick to your routine."

Lawson will surely spend time between the Mavs and their G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, while he's on a two-way contract. He played alongside Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright IV during his Summer League experience and looks forward to doing it again when they share time with the Legends.

"I already played with Jaden during Summer League and we had a good dynamic going on" Lawson told DallasBasketball.com "And McKinnley, he's a hard player right there. He's going defend. He's going to distribute the ball. He's a good leader. Can't wait to play a alongside both of them. I think we're going to have a great dynamic and we're going to compete at a high level."

Playing with the Mavs affords a wing like Lawson an intriguing opportunity to play alongside one of the NBA's elite scorers and playmakers, Luka Doncic. Lawson looks forward to the experience of playing with the three-time All-NBA First-Team guard, if and when that opportunity comes.

"What impresses me most is his scoring ability, but the fact that he can pass as well as he can score," Lawson told DallasBasketball.com "The fact that he's going to find his open shooters and find cutters on backdoors. I can't wait to play alongside him and capitalize on the opportunity I get, whether a corner shot or a backdoor cut he finds me on. I can't wait. He makes plays for himself and others at a highly efficient rate."

