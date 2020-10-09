SI.com
Mavs Porzingis Undergoes Knee Surgery

Mike Fisher

Kristaps Porzingis missed the second part of the Dallas Mavericks’ Round 1 NBA playoffs series against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a torn ligament in his right knee - and now, the team says Friday, he's undergone surgery to address a lateral meniscus injury of that knee.

During the playoffs, the Mavericks said that Porzingis has been receiving treatment for the injury, which he sustained in Game 1 of the series - but tried to continue to play through. Obviously, further treatment options were explored before the decision to conduct what can be considered a relatively minor procedure.

As our Jeff Stotts writes, "Meniscus surgeries can be broken down to two basic types: repairs and removals. ... A meniscectomy, or removal, is the more common of the two procedures and is often accompanied by a shorter recovery window. Following a meniscectomy, players can often return to activity within six weeks. In contrast, an arthroscopic meniscus repair has better long-term results though the recovery time following surgery is often much longer. Recovery following a repair is often measured in months not weeks.''

The exact nature of the procedure here is not yet known. But it should not be considered "career-threatening'' in any way.

Porzingis finished with averages of 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his three postseason appearances, which represented the first playoff action of his career.

The Mavericks acquired the 7-foot-3 Latvian big man last year from the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade. It was while he was in New York that he tore the ACL in his other knee in February 2018.

"It's super disappointing. Super frustrating,'' said Porzingis in a visit from the bubble via our Zoom call with the DFW media. "But I learned how to accept that feeling and look forward.''

READ MORE: VIDEO: Mavs Dwight Powell Reveals Rehab Progress

READ MORE: 'I Present To You, Delonte West' 

KP's averages for the year in his first season on the floor for Dallas: 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds 1.8 assists and two blocks - with his rebounds and assists averages representing career-highs.

Coach Rick Carlisle said before Game 5 that Porzingis “desperately wants to play,'' adding that if he can't participate, "it’s going to be because he’s unable to, not just simply because it’s sore. He’s played with things that are sore all year, and he’s a tough guy.”

