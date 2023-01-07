Pistons Would Demand Mavs First-Round Pick & 'Player like Bertans' in Bogdanovic Trade

If the Dallas Mavericks want to add Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic to their roster, it's likely going to cost them a future first-round pick. However, that might not be something the Mavs want to do at this time.

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic in trade rumors for a while now. The 33-year-old veteran is having an efficient season, averaging 21 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

The Pistons are the worst team in the league, but that's certainly not on Bogdanovic's shoulders given how he's played. According to a report from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, an actual price point for Bogdanovic has been revealed.

"Instead, the Lakers (assuming Davis proves healthy before the deadline) could look to go after Bojan Bogdanović of the Detroit Pistons, with Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn as the necessary matching salary. But the Pistons are asking for a first-round pick for teams eager to add the veteran shooter, and the Lakers are not the only suitor," writes Pincus.

"The Dallas Mavericks are on the list, but one source said the Pistons would demand the Mavericks' 2027 first-round pick (probably with a player like Davis Bertans, whose contract isn't pretty)."

A 2027 first-round pick and Davis Bertans is more than a fair price for what Bogdanovic brings to the table, even with him being 33 years old. His game should continue to age well, and he's still got two years left on his contract after this season due to an extension he signed with Detroit last year. He'd definitely provide a lot of help for Luka Doncic in the short term, but the Mavs will have to think long and hard about whether or not a move like this would truly vault them into championship contention.

We've talked at length about how potential big trade opportunities will open up for Dallas in the offseason when the final pick from the Kristaps Porzingis trade conveys to the New York Knicks. The Mavs have been hamstrung by that trade for four years, so the next time they trade a first round pick must in a deal that puts them over the top.

As good as Bogdanovic is, his age and lack of defense probably keeps Dallas from agreeing to a deal of that nature. That said, just because the Pistons are reportedly demanding a certain price doesn't necessarily mean they'll get it. We'll see if Mavs GM Nico Harrison can do some high-level negotiating in the coming weeks.