Future NBA All-Star Weekend Host Cities; Will Dallas Be Selected?

Outside of NBA All-Star Weekend being hosted in Salt Lake City in 2023, future locations have yet to be determined. When will Dallas be selected again?

After hosting the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, there is already some attention being placed on where the event could be hosted in the future. 

The NBA will be hosting All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City in 2023, followed by Indianapolis in 2024. Beyond that, it's still up in the air about future host locations. According to USA TODAY Sports, the future locations to host an NBA All-Star Weekend are likely to be San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Atlanta.

There is a significant appeal for any city to be the host for NBA All-Star Weekend when considering the economic benefits. When considering the impact of COVID-19 on tourism over the last few years, there's an even greater appeal of being a host as things hopefully continue getting back to normal. 

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the NBA has publicly expressed an expectation that Salt Lake City will generate over $100 million for hosting the event in 2023, but his calculations amounted to around $50 million effectively.

"Overall, I’m going to bet that $50 million is a pretty good guess for the direct economic impact you can really expect from the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City,” writes Andy Larson.

“Note that the actual Utah Jazz see very little or none of that money: tickets are sold by the NBA, and they keep the profits."

The last time Dallas hosted NBA All-Star Weekend was back in 2010 with the Super Bowl being held at AT&T Stadium the following year in 2011. It seems as though it'll be quite some time longer until Dallas is once again the host city.

One city that has come into focus has been Boston. They have not hosted NBA All-Star Weekend in 58 years despite having one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the league. Their ownership group plans to submit a bid to host, but there will be obstacles in the way. 

Regardless of where NBA All-Star Weekend is held in the future, hopefully, at the very least, the dunk contest is better than it was in 2022...

