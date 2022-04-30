Dallas Title Town? Michael Irvin Predicts Mavs, Cowboys Championships

Former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin sees Luka Doncic and the Mavericks achieving an NBA Finals run in the near future.

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive first-round playoff series win over the Utah Jazz — advancing them to the Western Conference Semifinals. Next will be a matchup with the Phoenix Suns, who are coming off a 2021 NBA Finals appearance.

Perhaps the height of the Mavericks' performance in their first-round series was the 102-77 victory they achieved in Game 5 at the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic dropped 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, while Jalen Brunson chipped in 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Among those in attendance for Game 5 was former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin. He witnessed a Mavericks team firing on all cylinders, with Doncic and Brunson leading the offense and the defense holding the Jazz to an abysmal offensive outing.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver came away with the feeling of great things being in store for the Mavericks. While serving as a guest for ESPN's First Take in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft, he debated with Stephen A. Smith about the Cowboys and Mavericks — stating he sees a wave of Dallas sports success on the horizon.

"I saw Luka do some things at the Mavericks game. 2023 is going to be a great year for Dallas," Irvin said. "Errol Spence, we going to take our Tyronne Crawford in 2023. The Dallas Cowboys are going to win the Super Bowl in Arizona, the same place we won our last Super Bowl. I've heard so much 'nobody's won since they won last,' well let's go win it in the same place.

"I'm telling you the final. The Dallas Mavericks are coming. The Dallas Mavericks are coming. They may not do it this year, but next year, the Dallas Mavericks are coming.

"I'm telling you right now, Dallas, we have a trifecta coming. We have belts and championships coming our way. I'm telling you, I was there. I put my eyes on him. I saw it with my own eyes."

If the Mavericks can manage to take down the Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals, they will then take on the winner of the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series. All three of these teams are formidable opponents, but Dallas has shown an ability to adapt to various styles and succeed.

Stephen A. gave the Mavericks credit for what they've accomplished this season but expressed how they're "still a player away" from being a championship-level team.

"I love Jason Kidd, coach of the year candidate. Nico Harrison is doing a great job," Smith said. "Luka Doncic is the real deal. Dallas is still a player away. ... I will say this, the Dallas Mavericks will win a championship before the Cowboys do. I'll say that."

Whether the Mavericks even win their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Suns, it will serve as a strong barometer of where their roster construction efforts are heading into the offseason.

The underdevelopment of Rudy Gobert's offensive skill-set played a vital role in the Mavericks getting away with going small to spread the floor. A vastly more skilled Deandre Ayton could pose a more significant challenge in the second round.

If Dallas can succeed against Phoenix, they will have likely found a style to lean into even more going forward… and perhaps Irvin’s prediction for the Mavs could end up being one year too late before it’s said and done.