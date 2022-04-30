Mavs 'Best Fit' For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert If Traded?

The Dallas Mavericks are considered as being one of the best fits for Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert if he were to be traded.

After the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs, there's been increased speculation about potential roster changes to come in the offseason. With Utah committed to building around Donovan Mitchell, the future of Rudy Gobert could come into focus.

In consecutive early postseason exits, the Jazz faced a team that opted to go small to neutralize Gobert's elite paint protection. With an inability to contain the Mavericks from deep while being limited on that front of their own, Utah was unable to prevent their elimination. As a result, the Mavericks won their first playoff series since 2011.

NBA Analysis Network identified the best and worst potential trade destinations for Rudy Gobert if the Jazz were to move him. The Mavericks were identified as being the best fit for the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

It makes sense given Gobert is mostly limited to being an interior play finisher in the paint. There are few playmakers that rival the impact of Luka Doncic, particularly in pick-and-rolls and handoffs. Having a 7-foot-1 rim roller with an insane catch radius afforded by a 7-foot-9 wingspan is intriguing on paper.

For Gobert, it would probably be the best fit he could find in the NBA. Assuming their rotation of wing defenders wouldn't be depleted in a potential trade, he'd have the impact in Dallas around him that wasn't present with the Jazz. The benefits of an elite playmaker and spaced-out unit would be an optimal fit.

When looking beyond the raw concept of what Gobert would provide, it's important to highlight the limitations of his offensive skill-set. He has yet to consistently show he can make basic seals in the paint, handle a pre-rotated low-man on the catch on rim rolls with poise, or post-up smaller defenders. A lot would change if he were capable in these areas.

It's difficult to envision getting away with going small if Gobert were capable of making them pay consistently on the offensive end. Instead, they could go small without it being too costly while getting the benefit of spreading the floor often knowing what the approach of the defense would give up.

It's a massive commitment to make to acquire Gobert given he is in the first season of a five-year, $205 million contract. Keep in mind, that he's also going to be 30-years-old this summer. The Mavericks (or any trade suitor) would need to be prepared to pay his $46.7 million salary at age 33 in 2025-26.

The mobility of Dwight Powell played a key role in the Mavericks' defense being able to limit Donovan Mitchell by playing closer to the level on ball screens to take away his space for pull-up 3s. Now, against the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton will pose much greater challenges with the basketball.

If the Mavericks prove unable to contain Ayton, perhaps there could be a greater need to make a center upgrade in the offseason. However, other options could be available that wouldn't require such a hefty investment.

Before even thinking about potential roster changes, the Mavericks must prioritize retaining the services of Jalen Brunson. Given his career year in the regular season and highly impressive playoff performance, he'll be due for a massive payday in free agency.