Skip to main content

Dirk Nowitzki Reflects on Being Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate

It didn't take long for Dirk Nowitzki to be impressed by Luka Doncic when they were Dallas Mavericks teammates.

Dirk Nowitzki wasn't teammates with Luka Doncic for long, but the Dallas Mavericks legend was immediately impressed by what he saw from the young star.

The instant NBA success doesn't come as much of a surprise when considering Doncic was the 2017 EuroLeague MVP and named All EuroLeague First-Team after leading Real Madrid to the Liga ACB championship with averages of 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. 

In addition to his EuroLeague success, Doncic helped Goran Dragic to lead Slovenia to the EuroBasket 2017 title in Istanbul, Turkey as well. It was the first-ever tournament win for Slovenia.

Doncic began his NBA career during the 2018-19 season in what was also Nowitzki's last. During a recent press conference at EuroBasket 2022, Nowitzki reflected on his time playing alongside Doncic.

“Usually guys come in, and they are raw and develop, and with experience and hard work they just take that next level,” Nowitzki said. “But to me, the way he already reads the game and makes decisions, off the pick-and-roll, when to pass and when to shoot. He is already playing like a 30-year-old. I have been super impressed. From day one, he came in just reading the game, his basketball IQ is just on another level.”

Doncic made an immediate impact for the Mavericks after the team acquired him in a draft night trade for the No. 3 overall pick. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists en route to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tyler Dorsey
Play

Dirk Nowitzki Intrigued By Tyler Dorsey's Potential for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks legend had big praise for the team’s newest two-contract signee.

By Grant Afseth and Dalton Trigg
4F34CE20-FC10-4B4C-B9E9-01698254E70A
Play

LISTEN: Mavs’ Radio Voice Chuck Cooperstein Talks EuroBasket Luka, Christian Wood’s Role & More!

Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein joined the Mavs Step Back Podcast to discuss a number of topics as the 2022-23 NBA season approaches.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Maxi Kleber Finalizing 3-Year Contract Extension

The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a three-year contract extension agreement with Maxi Kleber

By Grant Afseth

Doncic has taken his game to an even higher level over the last three seasons of his career, earning three consecutive All-NBA First-Team nods. He has averaged 28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in his most recent three campaigns. 

Perhaps most impressive of all about Doncic's career has been his elevated impact in the postseason. His average of 32.5 points per game trails only Michael Jordan in career postseason scoring average. It doesn't hurt that he's coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance either. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Tyler Dorsey
News

Dirk Nowitzki Intrigued By Tyler Dorsey's Potential for Mavs

By Grant Afseth and Dalton Trigg
4F34CE20-FC10-4B4C-B9E9-01698254E70A
News

LISTEN: Mavs’ Radio Voice Chuck Cooperstein Talks EuroBasket Luka, Christian Wood’s Role & More!

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs, Maxi Kleber Finalizing 3-Year Contract Extension

By Grant Afseth
Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks
News

Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson

By Lorenzo Almanza
Luka 2k23
News

NBA 2K23: List of Mavs' Roster Ratings

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic
News

Slovenia Rides Luka Doncic's Historic 47 Points in Win Over France

By Grant Afseth
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Next Man Up: Mavs Search for Jalen Brunson's Replacement

By Lorenzo Almanza
USATSI_16515613
News

EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Can Doncic, Slovenia Secure Group Win vs. France?

By Dalton Trigg