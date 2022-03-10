Skip to main content

Mocked By D-Wade, LeBron In 2011 Finals, Nowitzki Responds

Dwyane Wade has since apologized for making fun of Dirk Nowitzki before Game 5 of 2011 Finals

Dirk Nowitzki led the Dallas Mavericks to their first championship with an epic performance against the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. There was no shortage of drama along the way, including an incident where Dwyane Wade and LeBron James mocked Nowitzki for his illness before Game 5 by fake coughing in front of cameras. 

While Nowitzki saw video of Wade and James mocking him, he made it clear that it "didn't add to my motivation." The driving force was being so close to achieving the goal he'd been pursuing for 12 years. 

"Honestly, I felt it was a little disrespectful,” Nowitzki said. “[But] it didn’t add to my motivation if that makes sense. I’m one game away from achieving my dreams, one I’ve chased 12 years into the league.”

Nowitzki had the last laugh as the Mavericks won the series 4-2 on the Heat's home floor. Wade, 40, has since apologized for mocking Nowitzki, attributing it to "being young," even though he was 29 at the time.

"The coughing incident was just being young," Wade said. "Taking something that you didn’t think was as serious — and it was serious from the standpoint of sickness and health — and just being a young kid and making fun of something. Trying to get a laugh or do something to the camera.

"I don’t even like looking at the clip. I would tell my son not to do something like that. It wasn’t anything personal; it was just in the moment of the media trying to come up with stories. Kind of making fun of it, Okay, he’s sick, all right; what other excuse are you going to give him? It became a big thing. Do you mean to do something like that in the moment? Probably not, but you did it. You take it on the chin and move on."

Nowitzki has since stated he and Wade are "good now" when the two were on the same broadcast during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. 

"I think we're good at this point," Nowitzki said. "There were some rough patches. We're good now."

