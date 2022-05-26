Skip to main content

'Believe Until the End': Confident Doncic, Mavs Eying History vs. Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks will try to force a Game 6 on Thursday night as they take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in Game 5.

Although no team in NBA history has every come back from being down 3-0 in a playoff series, this year's Dallas Mavericks fully believe in their slim chances of rewriting the history books. Whether they're able to pull it off or not, one thing has been made perfectly clear – Luka Doncic and the Mavs aren't going down without a fight.

Dallas beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at a leaky American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, 119-109. Doncic, fresh off being named to the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive year, finished with a team-high 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

"We got to believe," said Doncic. "I think our defense was way better today. I think we attacked the paint. Those two things are key. That's what we got to bring to San Francisco.

"I mean, I still believe we can win, you know. Swept or not swept. In the end, if you lose you lose. ... We have to go game by game. We going to believe until the end."

On this live-recorded episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by a handful of Mavs fan listeners on Spotify Live to discuss all that happened in Game 4, including Dallas succeeding with more off-ball movement on offense, Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber bouncing back in a big way and much more.

The guys also look ahead to Game 5 on Thursday night at Chase Center, as the Mavs look to tack on yet another win. Can Dallas' Game 4 success be replicated? Could the Mavs possibly become the first team in history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit? If they win Game 5, things are going to become interesting in a hurry.

"We believe it's just one game at a time. We did our part tonight," said coach Jason Kidd. "We found a way to win. The next part is to find a way to win on the road. Again, we can't get ahead of ourselves. It's still 3-1. We know going into Golden State it's a tough place to win, but we've won there before. We just have to continue to take care of the ball, make shots."

