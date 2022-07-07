Mavs Officially Sign ‘Best Hype Man’ Theo Pinson to New Contract: Details
Theo Pinson might not get a lot of playing time for the Dallas Mavericks unless it’s in an emergency situation, but he still provided his team with more value than the front office probably ever thought he would when he was signed to a two-way contract on Jan. 10.
Pinson is on his way back to the Mavs to keep the good vibes rolling into the 2022-23 season on a reported one-year deal that became official on Thursdsy.
Pinson, in the most fitting way possible, gave his reaction to the news on Twitter:
“I’ll say this – Theo [Pinson] is the best hype man, culture guy, whatever you want to call it, in the NBA,” said Spencer Dinwiddie after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings in dramatic fashion in March.
“It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life,” said Pinson about being lively on the bench. “I just enjoy the whole team having success. It’s something I’ve been preaching to every team I’ve been on.”
The Mavs also believe in Pinson’s abilities on the court as well. In the Mavs’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, with Luka Doncic going down with a calf injury, Pinson showed flashes of what he’s capable of by scoring 16 points on 5-5 shooting from the field in just 13 minutes of action.
This move isn’t one that will make Mavs fans forget about Jalen Brunson leaving Dallas for the New York Knicks on Thursday, but it’s a positive move regardless. Let’s see what else GM Nico Harrison can work up in potential trade scenarios this weekend.