Mavs "Fuego" Pool Day in Orlando Bubble

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Mavericks are seeing the glass half full for life quarantined inside the NBA 'Bubble'. The team will be a little more bronzed for their first game that counts in Orlando after an off day, pool day. 

In the photos above: star Luka Doncic playing chess, Tim Hardaway Jr. floating in the pool and Boban Marjanovic on a cart with a volleyball in hand. According to Doncic's Instagram, he won the game of chess. Notice the sponsor, Taki Feugo Chips, yum! 

The Mavs and the 35 members of Dallas’ support staff are residing in the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The accommodations are not too shabby.

Players can attend other NBA games being played. In the Mavs new home, they have access to a players-only lounge, pools, barbers, nail technicians, movie screenings, video games, ping-pong, and lawn games. Disney chefs will prepare daily meals and there will also be a room service option… At their own expense, a player is allowed to hire a personal chef to send foot into the NBA campus.

So far, we've seen how the wild experience has brought the team together. If there is a correlation between off-court and on-court chemistry, we will find out Friday on July 31 when the Mavs face the Houston Rockets.

