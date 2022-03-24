Dinwiddie, Brunson Shine With Doncic Out; Mavs Sweep Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks handled business against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night while also getting some help in the Western Conference standings.

After bouncing back from a two-game skid against he Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks – who were without superstar Luka Doncic due to rest – hoped to sweep the season series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night with a big weekend of basketball on the horizon.

Although things got off to a shaky start, the Mavs (45-28) steadied the ship in the second half, as they went on to beat the young Rockets (18-55), 110-91. It was the first time Dallas swept a season series against Houston since the 2010-11 season.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie drives on Christian Wood. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson shredded the Houston defense on Wednesday. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic got a night off to rest his ankle as the Mavs handled business.

With Doncic taking a night to rest up, Spencer Dinwiddie made his seventh start for the Mavs and didn't disappoint. Despite having a quiet second half – mainly due to Houston double-teaming him every time down the floor – Dinwiddie finished with 26 points and six assists while shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep. He scored 19 of his points in the first half alone.

Jalen Brunson was the other half of the Mavs' two-headed backcourt monster on Wednesday, finishing with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. After the Rockets made the halftime adjustment to focus more on stopping Dinwiddie, Brunson exploded for 16 points in the third quarter alone.

The Mavs were pleasantly surprised to get even more excellent guard play from Frank Ntilikina, who finished with 13 points off the bench and played great defense from start to finish. Ntilikina shot an efficient 6-of-10 from the field and dished out four assists as well.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs won big on Jason Kidd's 49th birthday. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell attempts a layup on Alperen Sengun. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs' chemistry continues to grow as the playoffs near.

Next up, the Mavs will matchup with the Wolves one more time on Friday night in Minnesota. Dallas leads the season series 2-1, and a win on Friday would all but guarantee that the Mavs will avoid the Play-In tournament. The Wolves lost to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, putting them 3.5 behind the Mavs in the Western Conference standings.

After that, Dallas will return home to take on the Utah Jazz for one final regular season head-to-head game on Sunday. The Mavs are currently tied with Jazz in the West standings with just nine games to go thanks to the Boston Celtics defeating Utah on Wednesday. A lot can happen in nine games, but things are starting to look favorable for the Mavs with the playoffs right around the corner.