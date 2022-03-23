Mavs Donuts: Role Players Revival, Coming in Clutch, Warriors Lost to Who?

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

"Pressure burst pipes or it makes diamonds."

With 10 games left, the Dallas Mavericks flipped a switch with their clutch play, going from one of the worst teams in pressure-filled situations last season to diamond-making geniuses under duress.

In addition to the recent clutch play, Wednesday's Mavs Donuts features a bounce-back performance from the Mavs role players, the Golden State Warriors losing to a lottery team and other juicy tidbits.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: Mavs Role Players Respond to Kidd's Comments

Powell dunking
Finney-Smith attempting layup
Finney-Smith shooting 3-pointer

Following the loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn't bite his tongue when discussing Luka Doncic's supporting cast.

“In his (Doncic) book, it could be an off night, which is sometimes just a great night for average players. We hold him at a very high level, and again he came to play tonight. Unfortunately, no one else did."

The Mavs role players responded to their coach's criticism with a record-breaking performance.

Including Doncic's 15 points, the Mavericks received double-figure scoring outings from six players, each of them reaching or exceeding the 15-point threshold. Dwight Powell (22) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) combined for 42 points.

That feat — six players scoring at least 15 points — hasn't happened since April 23, 1989. Surprisingly, it never happened once during the 21-year Dirk Nowitzki era.

Donut 2: CLUTCH Mavs

Despite having two hiccups at the end of a tough five-game road trip, the Mavs picked up where they left off with a huge 110-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on Monday night.

With the win, the Mavs added a game’s worth of space between them and the Wolves, who are currently in the Play-In Tournament (Dallas is 2.5 games ahead with 10 games remaining).

Not only did the Mavs get back to their winning ways, but they continued a trend of being completely dominant in clutch situations since the trade deadline. Dallas has played in 10 clutch games over its last 15 and has a 9-1 record in those situations.

Donut 3: Tim Hardaway Jr. Unlikely to Return This Season

Hardaway Jr. at center court
Doncic and Hardaway Jr.

Jason Kidd said Tuesday that Tim Hardaway Jr. is "a ways away" and he doubts the veteran shooting guard will be available during the playoffs. Video of Hardaway at practice showed him getting jump shots up, but not yet sprinting.

Donut 4: Doncic Out vs. Rockets

Doncic talks to Kidd
Doncic reacting to official
Doncic applauding his teammates

The Mavericks face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night without Doncic in the lineup.

Doncic is dealing with right ankle soreness, according to the official injury report. Davis Bertans (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) each remain sidelined as they continue to recover.

Donut 5: NBA Playoff Standings Madness

According to Tankathon.com, the Utah Jazz (4th) and Wolves (8th) have some of the toughest remaining strength of schedules, whereas the Denver Nuggets (18th) and Mavs (28th) appear to be catching a little bit of a break as the season inches to a close.

After they take on the Rockets on Wednesday, the Mavs have a big weekend ahead with matchups against the Wolves (Friday) and Jazz (Sunday). Meanwhile, Minnesota plays Phoenix on Wednesday, and Utah plays the Boston Celtics. If Dallas takes care of business in this final stretch, it could secure home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Donut 6: NSFW Shawn Marion Rant

Twitter Spaces, although in the right hands, are fun times. However, when the wrong person grabs the mic, ignorance ensues. Shawn Marion, 2011 NBA Champion and one of the most versatile defenders of all time, had no time for Twitter's toxicity as he roasted his naysayers with a fact- and profanity-filled rant.

Donut 7: On This Day

Born on March 23, 1973, Jason Kidd made his name in San Francisco Bay area. Although originally a California kid, Kidd started and almost ended his pro playing career in Texas. Kidd returned to the franchise that he achieved the ultimate as a player. Only time will tell if he will coach the Mavs to a championship.

Donut 8: OH MY Zion

Despite not playing this season and reportedly being out out until the next, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has found himself in the headlines. Whether it's for his noticeable weight gain or not calling new teammates, the 2K21 cover athlete has social media talking once again. Williamson posted a video on Instagram of him dunking.

Donut 9: Nurkic vs. Fan Update

When the video of Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic throwing the young Indiana Pacers fan's phone surfaced, speculation ensued. In yet another incident where a fan crosses the line with an athlete, this incident comes off as cruel and ban-worthy. The fan antagonized Nurkic with some disrespectful and outright evil comments, according to Yahoo Sports.

The fan who Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted, “your mom is trash” and his “grandma’s a b-tch.” Nurkic lost his grandmother to COVID in 2020.

Donut 10: On This Day Bonus

When two Mavs did something notable on the same day, it warrants multiple donuts, especially if it's from the best player in franchise history. On March 23, 2006, Dirk Nowitzki scored 51 points in a 122-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Donut 11: Warriors Lose to One of League's Worst Teams

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks to pass as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center.
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) makes a layup against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Amway Center.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) steals the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Amway Center.

While Draymond Green acts as the great equalizer for the Warriors, Stephen Curry is the straw that stirs the drink. Without the two-time MVP, the Warriors are in serious trouble. Tuesday night saw the Orlando Magic beat the championship-hopefuls 94-90.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

Although Houston has has issues all season, Dallas not having Doncic could provide confidence for the worst team in the NBA. The Rockets face the Mavs at the AAC Wednesday evening, with Dallas leading the regular-season series 3-0.