Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dallas Mavericks finish off the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As the Mavericks continue to stick to a ACL recovery plan for Spencer Dinwiddie, the team announced the guard won't play against the Cavaliers. He did not play in the previous second night of a back-to-back, a 129-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

With Trey Burke entering the NBA health and safety protocol on Tuesday, the Mavericks likely will need to give minutes to Brandon Knight, who signed to a 10-day contract. Burke was often the third guard in the rotation before the Dinwiddie acquisition after Jalen Brunson moved into the starting backcourt.

Knight was a member of the Mavericks on a 10-day contract earlier in the season. He appeared in three games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, but was only on a temporary hardship arrangement.

Dinwiddie was sidelined for all but three games during the 2020-21 season due to a torn ACL. Before that he averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists, which made him a sought-after free agent last summer.

The Washington Wizards signed Dinwiddie to a three-year, $60 million contract to fill the starting point guard role alongside Bradley Beal. Dinwiddie struggled early with his new team, averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Since being traded to the Mavericks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Dinwiddie has appeared in 18 games. He's averaging 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 30.5 minutes, while scoring in double-figures in 16 consecutive games.

Dinwiddie is expected to make his return to the lineup Friday to face off his former team, as the Mavericks' push for the third seed continues.