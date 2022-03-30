Mavs Tough GAMEDAY vs. Cavs: Final Business Trip

The Dallas Mavericks take off for their final road trip of the season, playing in an important matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Mavs are looking for success away from the friendly confines of American Airlines Center in Dallas - where they are 19-4 in their last 23 games - on the second night of a back-to-back.

After a smashing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Dallas is in full control of the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. With just six games remaining in the NBA regular season, the Mavs own a two-game lead over both the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets in the standings. Dallas is just one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the third seed and could overtake them tonight (with a Dallas win and Warriors loss to Phoenix Suns.)

Currently in seventh place in the East, the Cavs find themselves in the mix for the play-in tournament after a multitude of injuries following the All-Star break. With both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley out, the Mavs look to take advantage in the paint.

DALLAS ADDITION: Backup point guard Trey Burke will miss the game due to being in the NBA's health and safety protocols. According to coach Jason Kidd, Burke missed his COVID testing window, which caused him to enter protocols. As a result of Burke's absence, the Mavs are bringing back a familiar face in Brandon Knight by signing him to a second 10-day hardship contract.

FLASHBACK: In their only meeting this season, the Cavaliers snapped a six-game losing streak against the Mavericks with a 114-98 win at American Airlines Center in November.

RECORDS: MAVERICKS (47-29) AT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (42-33)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 • 6 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites over the Cavs.

NEXT: Dallas is on its final four-game road trip. Next, the Mavs play in Washington against Kristaps Porzingis for the first time since the trade on Friday, before matchups on April 3 in Milwaukee and April 6 in Detroit.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on Dallas' final road trip of the regular season:

"This is a tough trip but we were just focused on this game. We'll talk about Cleveland tomorrow and understand what they're playing for and what we're playing for. But I thought the guys were focused, understanding who was playing for them and who wasn't. I thought the guys took care of business.”