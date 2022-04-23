Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavs & NBA Free Agency: Dad Speaks Out

An emerging storyline for the future of the Dallas Mavericks after this season concludes is the upcoming unrestricted free agency of Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has led the Mavericks to a 2-1 series lead over the Utah Jazz despite Luka Doncic being sidelined for all three games. With averages of 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, he's been one of the NBA's elite playoff performers.

“He’s going to make a lot of money. I don’t know if he needs an agent, but I’m going to put my name in the hat," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said about Brunson's play after Game 2. "But it’s not just what he did (Monday), and it’s not what he’s going to do going forward. He’s already done the work this season.”

Given Brunson's ongoing masterful playoff performances against the Jazz, there's been much speculation about what kind of contract he can earn in free agency. Additionally, there's been talk about which team will be the one to get a deal done with him.

Jalen's father, Rick Brunson, recently joined Bally Sports Southwest, and talked about Jalen's future with the Mavericks ahead of free agency.

"Jalen is a Maverick at the end of this season if we all sit down as a family and try to make the right decision for Jalen," Rick said. "At the end of the day, we'll all make our opinion, but Jalen will make the final decision.

"I know he loves it here. I know he enjoys it here. If he decides to stay here, we're going to be happy. I don't see him looking to go anywhere, but you never know. It's a business."

While Brunson's postseason heroics have been much higher production than he's typically provided, he still was playing at a high level in games without Doncic. In 17 regular games without Doncic, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Not only can Brunson initiate offense with excellent efficiency, but he also thrives playing alongside a high usage threat like Doncic. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 44 games starting next to Doncic in the regular season.

There's been no shortage of teams linked as potential suitors for Brunson. The New York Knicks have been a common option, given his father's ties to the front office and the team's continued inability to find a long-term answer for the point guard position.

Ranging from the Indiana Pacers due to the Rick Carlisle connection, to the Detroit Pistons seeking a secondary ball-handler next to Cade Cunningham, teams with cap space will want to make a push to sign Brunson.

Before the focus shifts to what Brunson can earn in the offseason or where he may sign, the Mavericks have a lot of work to do in the playoffs. His future will be impacted significantly by his ability to stay consistent.