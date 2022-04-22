Brunson, Dinwiddie Lead Mavs Past Jazz, Take Back Home Court in Game 3

The Dallas Mavericks have taken a 2-1 lead over the Utah Jazz without superstar Luka Doncic.

Although Luka Doncic was reportedly feeling good ahead of Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks approached the situation with extra caution as he sat out for the third-consecutive game with a left calf strain. The shorthanded Mavs had played well without Doncic to this point, and that continued on Thursday night as they stole back home-court advantage with a 126-118 win.

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Coming off a career-high 41-point performance in Game 2, Jalen Brunson kept his foot on the gas in Game 3 and led the Mavs with 31 points and five assists. He shot 12-22 from the field and 7-7 from the free-throw line.

Brunson had to leave the game and go to the locker room in the second quarter after taking a blindside foul in the back from Jazz forward Royce O'Neale. Brunson was able to return in the second half and finish the game. That foul from O'Neale is something to keep in mind heading into Game 4, as the league will certainly look at it to see if it warrants a suspension.

Spencer Dinwiddie's shooting woes in this series continued, as he shot just 6-of-21 from the field and finished with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists. He also had three steals and played overall excellent defense down the stretch.

Dinwiddie hit some huge shots in the fourth quarter to help Dallas seal the deal. He also baptized Jazz big man Rudy Gobert in the process as well, sucking the air out of the Utah crowd.

The Mavs finished with seven players in double figures. The team shot 49.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep. On the other hand, the Jazz shot 57.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep

Dallas suffocated Utah down the final stretch in the fourth quarter after nearly giving up a 17-point lead. After the Jazz cut their deficit to 103-102 with 6:42 remaining in the game, the Mavs ended the game on an impressive 23-16 run. Dinwiddie and Brunson accounted for 15 of Dallas' 23 points during that final run.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Next up, the Mavs will play the Jazz one more time in Utah for Game 4 before the series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5. For now, Dallas' plan is to bring Doncic back for Game 4. Given how well the team has played without him, though, the Mavs have all the room in the world to continue to be cautious. We'll see how things go on Saturday afternoon.