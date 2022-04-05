Magic Johnson: ‘Watch Out’ For Mavs as NBA Finals Threat

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as not only one of the better teams in the Western Conference but in the NBA overall. Luka Doncic found his stride and never looked back, and the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie has been a big success. Can they go on a deep playoff run?

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks the Mavericks can.

In fact, Johnson went as far to say he views Dallas, along with the Memphis Grizzlies, as being his top picks to make it out of the Western Conference and appear in the 2022 NBA Finals.

"One or two teams are going to end up in the championship and I don't think it's going to be Golden State," Johnson said. "Watch out for Memphis or Dallas."

After the Mavericks' 118-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Johnson was impressed by the excellence of Luka Doncic and the team's execution on both ends. He sees them as a better team since trading Kristaps Porzingis and admires the coaching of Jason Kidd.

"With that Porzingis trade and Dinwiddie coming over to Dallas, that made them a better team," Johnson said. "I like Luka, how he's playing, that was a great game yesterday in Milwaukee. Dallas is sneaky good. Great coach in Jason Kidd, watch out for Dallas. They can beat any of these teams. They are that explosive on the offensive end and are playing great defense now."

Given the struggles the Mavericks have experienced when facing the Phoenix Suns in head-to-head matchups, it appears gaining the third seed is key in Dallas pulling off a deep run. Doing so would avoid facing the Suns until the Western Conference Finals.

As long as the Mavericks have Doncic available to play, they will have a chance to take just about any team to the brink, at the very least. Doncic has shown that he’s capable of doing just that with a lesser team against the LA Clippers in consecutive postseason appearances.