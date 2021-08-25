'F---!' Says LeBron About Mavs Move

NBA superstar LeBron James is not happy over losing former teammate Jared Dudley after his decision to join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

DALLAS -The Dallas Mavericks made another addition to their coaching staff on Tuesday by agreeing to a contract with Jared Dudley to become an assistant coach.

Dudley had remained available in free agency but at 36-years-old opted to make the transition into coaching. He has spent multiple stints playing under new Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during his playing career, which makes the decision to join the staff in Dallas all the more fitting.

James voiced his displeasure with Dudley's departure in a tweet replying to a story about his former teammate being in talks to join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff. The reply can be seen embedded below.

Dudley's on-court impact has diminished sharply since he last suited up for the Brooklyn Nets in 2018. His role shifted to being more of a locker room leader that can lead by example since signing with the Lakers.

There was indication that Dudley had helped in recruiting Russell Westbrook to the Lakers prior to the former NBA MVP requesting a trade from the Washington Wizards. For that reason, there was thought he would return.

Late in the offseason, there was a report by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes stating the Lakers' lack of interest in bringing back Dudley in free agency. The team plans to keep a roster spot open entering the season.

And with the intention of signing two more players and leaving a roster spot open, it means Jared Dudley’s two-year tenure with the organization will likely come to an end.

The Lakers' loss is the Mavericks' gain in this instance. It's a good sign that a franchise-cornerstone such as LeBron James is not happy with Dudley's departure. It shows the value he provided to the team that went beyond the basketball court.

